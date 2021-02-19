 

Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter and full year of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 08:00  |  52   |   |   

BERMUDA, 19 February 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter 2020.


HIGHLIGHTS

  • The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate was $40,759 on a discharge to discharge basis and $36,130/day on the basis of IFRS 15 accounting standard, compared to $23,283 and $21,524/day in Q3 2020 respectively.
  • The full year 2020 TCE rate on the basis of IFRS 15 accounting standard was $32,418/day compared to $34,309/day. On a discharge to discharge basis, the rates were $32,862/day and $35,220/day respectively.
  • Daily operating expenses (OPEX) were $9,419/day, compared to $9,256/day in Q3 2020. OPEX was impacted by change of technical manager and Covid-19 related crew change expense representing approx. $900/day in both Q4 and Q3. Full year 2020 OPEX was $8,968/day, up from $7,983/day in 2019. The operating expense is expected to normalise and recover from 2021.
  • A&G expenses were $701/day, down from $727/day in Q3. Full year 2020 A&G expenses were $771 and $1,083 /day for full year 2019.
  • In January the Company entered into shipbuilding contracts for two 91,000 CBM, LPG Dual-Fuel VLGCs with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, for delivery Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.
  • In January, the Company announced the appointment of Kristian Sørensen as the new Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas AS. Sørensen currently holds the position as CEO of the Oslo based shipbroker Fearnleys and will be joining the Company in April 2021.
  • The board declared a dividend of $0.11 per share for Q4 2020.
  • For the first quarter of 2021, 70% of vessel days is contracted for approximately $48,000/day on a discharge-to discharge basis.


Q4 was a strong quarter for LPG as we predicted back in our Q3 reporting. We saw strong US exports coupled with good buying from Far Eastern buyers, representing 80% of the LPG demand. 

US exports averaged 77 cargoes per month, up from 68 per month in Q3. Year on year, there were 837 VLGC cargoes exported in 2020 versus 744 in 2019. The AG loaded an average of 53 VLGCs per month in Q4, slightly down from Q3 which was principally due to OPEC cuts due to oil pricing.

The main drivers for the strong freight market, together with a compliant commodity price, have been the continued market inefficiencies in particular the slower than usual discharge in India and China and the massive delays in transiting Panama Canal. These all add to a stretched fleet and increased utilisation profile and therefore a higher freight market. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter and full year of 2020 BERMUDA, 19 February 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter 2020. HIGHLIGHTS The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate was $40,759 on a discharge to discharge basis and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
522
Avance Gas- Gastanker