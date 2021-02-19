Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter and full year of 2020

BERMUDA, 19 February 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter 2020.



HIGHLIGHTS

The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate was $40,759 on a discharge to discharge basis and $36,130/day on the basis of IFRS 15 accounting standard, compared to $23,283 and $21,524/day in Q3 2020 respectively.

The full year 2020 TCE rate on the basis of IFRS 15 accounting standard was $32,418/day compared to $34,309/day. On a discharge to discharge basis, the rates were $32,862/day and $35,220/day respectively.

Daily operating expenses (OPEX) were $9,419/day, compared to $9,256/day in Q3 2020. OPEX was impacted by change of technical manager and Covid-19 related crew change expense representing approx. $900/day in both Q4 and Q3. Full year 2020 OPEX was $8,968/day, up from $7,983/day in 2019. The operating expense is expected to normalise and recover from 2021.

A&G expenses were $701/day, down from $727/day in Q3. Full year 2020 A&G expenses were $771 and $1,083 /day for full year 2019.

In January the Company entered into shipbuilding contracts for two 91,000 CBM, LPG Dual-Fuel VLGCs with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, for delivery Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

In January, the Company announced the appointment of Kristian Sørensen as the new Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas AS. Sørensen currently holds the position as CEO of the Oslo based shipbroker Fearnleys and will be joining the Company in April 2021.

The board declared a dividend of $0.11 per share for Q4 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, 70% of vessel days is contracted for approximately $48,000/day on a discharge-to discharge basis.



Q4 was a strong quarter for LPG as we predicted back in our Q3 reporting. We saw strong US exports coupled with good buying from Far Eastern buyers, representing 80% of the LPG demand.

US exports averaged 77 cargoes per month, up from 68 per month in Q3. Year on year, there were 837 VLGC cargoes exported in 2020 versus 744 in 2019. The AG loaded an average of 53 VLGCs per month in Q4, slightly down from Q3 which was principally due to OPEC cuts due to oil pricing.

The main drivers for the strong freight market, together with a compliant commodity price, have been the continued market inefficiencies in particular the slower than usual discharge in India and China and the massive delays in transiting Panama Canal. These all add to a stretched fleet and increased utilisation profile and therefore a higher freight market.