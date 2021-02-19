 

Notification of major shareholding

19.02.2021   

Company Announcement

19 February 2021
Announcement No. 1

Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Greenvale Capital LLP has acquired shares in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.

Greenvale Capital LLP’s total shareholding has increased to 2,256,443 shares corresponding to 5.25% of the share capital of NKT A/S.

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press:                      Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098

Attachment




Wertpapier


Disclaimer

