Notification of major shareholding
Company Announcement
19 February 2021
Announcement No. 1
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Greenvale Capital LLP has acquired shares in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.
Greenvale Capital LLP’s total shareholding has increased to 2,256,443 shares corresponding to 5.25% of the share capital of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098
Attachment
0