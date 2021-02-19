 

Vow ASA Vow second half 2020 : Invitation to online presentation with Q&A session on 25 February 2021

Vow ASA will release its second half year report for 2020 on Thursday 25th of February 2021 at around 08:00 central European time (CET). The update will be published on www.newsweb.no and on the company’s web site www.vowasa.com.

At 08:00 CET on the same day, the company’s CEO Henrik Badin will host an online video presentation immediately followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English. A replay of the online presentation and Q&A will be made available on www.vowasa.com shortly after.

To register and join the online session, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and fill in the required information: https://www.vhgo.no/vow/secondhalf-2020/

You can also sign up via following the link in the news section at www.vowasa.com.

Once you have registered you will receive an email with further details about how to join the online session on Thursday 25th of February.


For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our advanced technology and world leading solutions purify wastewater and convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries, which as part of their own transition are looking for low carbon fuels, carbon neutral energy, decarbonised gas, and biocarbon.

We have delivered technology to a wide range of industries for many years. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and our capabilities are well proven in concrete projects and deliveries.

In 2020, Vow established Vow Industries. This subsidiary will build, own, and operate plants that deliver industry decarbonisation as a service, thereby accelerating the green transition within waste and biomass valorisation and energy production.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


 

 




Vow ASA will release its second half year report for 2020 on Thursday 25th of February 2021 at around 08:00 central European time (CET). The update will be published on www.newsweb.no and on the company's web site www.vowasa.com. At 08:00 CET on the same day, the company's CEO Henrik Badin will host an online video presentation immediately followed by a Q&A session.

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and Betula Energy aim for biocarbon production in Bamble in Norway
11.02.21
Vow ASA: Vow ASA og Betula Energy AS sikter mot biokarbonproduksjon i Bamble kommune
03.02.21
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
02.02.21
Vow ASA: Signed LoI with Elkem to deliver biocarbon from Follum plant
28.01.21
Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider
28.01.21
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and Arcelor Mittal join forces to build biogas plant in Luxembourg
21.01.21
Vow ASA: Presentation held at Pareto Power & Renewable Energy Conference

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
110
Empfehlung vom Aktionär