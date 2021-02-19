Šiaulių Bankas received permissions to provide a deposit service to the residents of 4 more EU states

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter the Bank) has received confirmations from the relevant supervisory authorities that in accordance with Article 39 of Directive 2013/36 / EU of the European Parliament and of the Council, the Bank may provide term deposit services in Austria, the Netherlands, France and Spain. In April 2019, the Bank first offered this service to the customers in Germany.

Lithuania will remain the main retail deposit market for the Bank. In the future the volumes of deposits in new markets will depend on the Bank's liquidity ratios, which are extremely high today, the loan portfolio growth rate, interest rates in different markets, and other options for attracting financing.

