Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Granting of stock options

19 February 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that on 18 February 2021 it granted incentive stock options (“ Options ”) to purchase an aggregate of 38,000,000 common shares of Falcon to a number of recipients, including directors and officers under the stock option plan approved at Falcon’s annual shareholders meeting held on 10 December 2020.

The Options were granted at an exercise price of GBP£0.08 (equivalent to CDN$0.14) and GBP£0.12 (equivalent to CDN$0.21) respectively, details are included in the table below:

Name Number of

Options granted at GBP£0.08 Number of

Options granted at GBP£0.12 Total number of Options

held after grant JoAchim Conrad – Non - Executive Chairman 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 Philip O’Quigley – CEO 10,000,000 10,000,000 20,000,000 Anne Flynn – CFO 5,000,000 - 11,000,000 Daryl Gilbert – Non - Executive Director 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 Gregory Smith – Non - Executive Director 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 Maxim Mayorets – Non - Executive Director 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000

The remaining 5,000,000 Options were granted to a consultant of Falcon and to a non-executive director of Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited, with 2,500,000 at an exercise price of GBP£0.08 and a further 2,500,000 at an exercise price of GBP£0.12.

All of the Options granted have a vesting schedule allowing for 1/3 of the Options to vest immediately with an additional 1/3 vesting on each subsequent anniversary until the Options are fully vested on 18 February 2023. The Options have an expiry date of 17 February 2026.

After this grant, there are 44,000,000 Options outstanding, representing 4.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Director / PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name JoAchim Conrad 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non- Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code



Options in respect of common shares in the Company







AIM: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP£0.08 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the Company GBP£0.12 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the Company d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside an exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Philip O’Quigley 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code



Options in respect of common shares in the Company







AIM: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP£0.08 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares in the Company GBP£0.12 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares in the Company d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside an exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anne Flynn 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code



Options in respect of common shares in the Company







AIM: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP£0.08 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares in the Company d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside an exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Daryl Gilbert 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code



Options in respect of common shares in the Company







AIM: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP£0.08 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the Company GBP£0.12 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the Company d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside an exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gregory Smith 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code



Options in respect of common shares in the Company







AIM: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP£0.08 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the Company GBP£0.12 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the Company d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside an exchange



