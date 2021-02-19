NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization Activities



Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 19 February 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces the successful completion of the placing announced yesterday (the “Placing”).

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement made by the Company at 13:15 CET yesterday afternoon.

Pursuant to the Placing, Placees have agreed to subscribe for 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares at a price of EUR 2.70 per share (the “Placing Price”), which represents a 6.9 % discount to the last trading share price on 18 February 2021. The Placing will raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 27,000,000. The New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Placing represent 11.1% of the Company’s issued share capital prior to the Placing.

Trading of Acacia Pharma shares was temporarily suspended as a result of the Bookbuild and shall resume today, as of the start of trading.

Bank Degroof Petercam SA/NV ("Degroof Petercam") is acting as Sole Bookrunner and Listing Agent (the “Sole Bookrunner” or the "Bank") in connection with the Placing.

Following issuance of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue in the Company will be 99,689,451.

Mike Bolinder, CEO of Acacia Pharma, commented: “We are very pleased with the rapid and successful completion of this Placing, which will provide us with the financial resources to support the continued launch and roll out of BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO in the US. As we reported in yesterday’s announcement, early progress in gaining formulary access for BARHEMSYS has been very promising, exceeding our expectations, and comparing very favorably with recent comparable US hospital product launches. Gaining formulary acceptance is a crucial step to driving sales longer term, and we are delighted with the very positive early market reception to the US launch of BARHEMSYS. We would like to thank our existing and new shareholders for their support and look forward to providing a further update on our progress at the time of our full year results in late March.”