Valmet delivers all main process islands and automation for Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill in Finland

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. The value of the order covering the core equipment supplied by Valmet, is about EUR 350-400 million.

HELSINKI, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet and Metsä Fibre, which is part of Metsä Group, have finalized the agreement for the key technology delivery covering all main process islands and automation systems for Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill in Finland. The new bioproduct mill will have an annual pulp production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes and in addition produce various other bioproducts. The new totally fossil fuel free mill is scheduled to start-up in the third quarter 2023.

"We want the best professionals in their field to partner with us to build a modern bioproduct mill in Kemi. We expect our partners to commit to the goals of the project in terms of safety, schedule and quality. Valmet operates in accordance with these principles and is able to supply our bioproduct mill with the best available technology (BAT). As an example, the sulfuric acid plant represents even more advanced technology. The very high environmental efficiency of the mill is achieved by combining the expertise of our staff and the technology of the mill," says Jari-Pekka Johansson, Director of the bioproduct mill project at Metsä Fibre.

"The Kemi bioproduct mill is a trailblazing investment for which Metsä Group has chosen the most environmentally efficient and sustainable solutions. Valmet delivers all the key technology processes for the mill and offers the full benefits of our innovative full scope offering consisting of process technology, automation and services. The solutions represent leading sustainability performance with minimized emission and with the efficient utilization of side streams. As an example, sulfuric acid, which is used in mill processes, is produced using the mills odorous gases," says Bertel Karlstedt, Pulp and Energy Business Line President at Valmet.

"The mill's advanced mill-wide automation system will be delivered with our latest technology. Valmet's innovative web-based Valmet DNA User Interface will form the core for intelligent control of mill's operations and maintenance. It enables efficient collaboration by letting the mill teams access relevant information securely whenever needed, regardless of their location. The delivery also includes integrated industrial internet applications to help optimize the mill's production efficiency," says Sami Riekkola, Automation Business Line President at Valmet.