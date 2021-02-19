Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Considerable turnover and earnings growth in 2020

Group turnover up 16% to EUR 271,6 million in 2020

Turnover up 22.6% in Q4 2020

Domestic market of Germany sees turnover growth of 14.6% in 2020

Preliminary EBIT at the upper end of the most recent issued guidance

TV advertising expansion to other European markets in 2021



Nassau, 19 February 2021 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, released preliminary figures for financial year 2020 today. On a preliminary basis, the Leifheit Group generated turnover of EUR 271.6 million in 2020, a significant year-on-year increase of 16.0%. The Group expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be at the upper end of the EBIT guidance, recently adjusted upwards to between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million. In 2019 EBIT totalled EUR 9.9 million.

The Leifheit Group continued on its growth course in the fourth quarter of 2020 with an increase in turnover of 22.6% despite a challenging market environment that continues to be hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henner Rinsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG: "Overall, financial year 2020 developed very positively for us. We continued determinedly with our Scaling Up Success strategy and the figures quite clearly show that it's working. We invested heavily in consumer advertising and also worked at making the product range leaner and more profitable. Demand for our Leifheit and Soehnle brand products, which we advertised intensively on TV and in print, also increased in the fourth quarter. This has resulted in growth in turnover being slightly above the forecast issued in October. This performance is particularly remarkable in view of the fact that many of our key sales channels were closed during the Christmas season because of the second lockdown. The good turnover growth in the final quarter enabled us to increase our TV budgets again at the end of the year and to implement additional streamlining measures, thereby setting the course to increase consumer demand and improve the margin and cost situation in 2021."