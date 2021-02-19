Vaisala’s Remuneration Report 2020 published

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Remuneration Report 2020. The Report is available on the company’s website at vaisala.com/investors .

Additional information

Mari Heusala, EVP Human Resources

Tel. +358 40 593 5951

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

Attachment