Bots Inc issues purchase order to acquire one thousand next generation bitcoin miners for four million dollars expanding further into lucrative bitcoin mining business

Mr. Paul Rosenberg- CEO of the Company, commented, “With our deeper move into the Bitcoin mining business we plan to utilize our additional experience in robotics automation and artificial intelligence in order to increase our revenues through cryptocurrency operations while further optimizing our product offerings. We believe it will boost profitability while bolstering the Company’s transformation as a vertical integrator with comprehensive involvement in this industry.”

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry announced today that the company placed an order to buy 1000 advanced, cutting-edge Bitcoin miners valued at $4,000,000. As a result, BTZI is now planning to develop a large bitcoin mining farm in West Virginia, potentially expanding to 50,000 Bitcoin mining rigs once initial tests show promising results.

BTZI is planning to join the Digital Currency Miners of North America (DCMNA) and North America’s First Cooperative Mining Pool formed by NASDAQ listed Marathon Patent Group Inc., and TSX listed DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

Digital Currency Miners of North America (DCMNA) is a U.S.-based non-profit entity whose mission is to create a better mining environment for North American miners, help improve their financial performance, and to create North America’s first cooperative mining pool.

CNBC reported recently that the CRYPTOCURRENCY Bitcoin surpassed $50,000 per coin for the first time as major companies jump into the crypto space. Bitcoin mining has evolved from enthusiasts to giant enterprises as the Bitcoin price surged. Large firms like Tesla, Mastercard and BNY Mellon have shown support for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has gotten a boost from news of large firms like Tesla and Mastercard showing support for cryptos. Tesla last week revealed it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and plans to accept the digital coin as payment for its products while Mastercard said it will open up its network to some digital currencies. PayPal and BNY Mellon have also made big moves to support crypto.