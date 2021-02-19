Cegereal Unveils Its New Identity, Vitura

The company designs the workplaces of tomorrow and puts people at the heart of its approach, now spearheaded by the mantra “Workplaces for People. By People.”

Since 2015, spurred on by its new shareholder, Northwood Investors, the real estate company has undergone a radical transformation. From its origins owning three buildings on the outskirts of Paris, its portfolio now stands at nearly €1.5 billion (as at December 31, 2020) and has gained iconic new assets in Paris and Greater Paris, with the acquisitions of Hanami in 2016 and Passy Kennedy in 2018.

The company is powered by a talented, experienced and dynamic team whose priority is to add value over the long term. The firm invests in high-quality workplace properties and transforms them into sustainable living spaces, fitting them out with the functionalities, amenities and services needed to unlock people’s potential. Lauded for its agility, the company is committed to maintaining continued dialog to deliver workplaces that are sleeker and higher performance than ever before.

Vitura embodies this forward-looking approach, enabling it to quickly respond to evolving market conditions and to adapt to future ways of working and living.

The name Vitura embodies these ideas of vitality, agility and responsibility, values on which the Company builds its strategy in order to continue developing the workplace of the future.

The brand vision, “Workplaces for People. By People”, emphasizes the trust-based, collaborative relationships that the company forges with its clients and partners, who share its ambition to create a first-rate professional environment.

Jérôme Anselme, Cegereal’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This new brand identity reveals our firm’s DNA, just as it was when we created it nearly five years ago: sustainable and flexible, capable of adapting and reinventing itself. Our transformation has today proven a success thanks to an experienced yet curious, innovative and passionate team that consistently drives differentiated results, placing us at the forefront of the real estate industry.”

Olivier Marguin, Head of Asset Management at Cegereal, said: “After five years of reshaping the business, the time has come to align our name and signature with the vision we have developed over the years. We aim to project our core values of adaptability and sustainability into the dynamic real estate marketplace, and to herald a major step forward for the firm based first and foremost on what fundamentally drives any business: real people. Committed and responsible, our priority as a company is to create value for all of our stakeholders, employees, partners, clients, suppliers and investors.”

The corporate rebranding is subject to a vote by the General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 12, 2021.

Watch the video presentation: cegereal.com

Investor Calendar

- May 12, 2021: General Shareholders’ Meeting

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,448 million at December 31, 2020 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Cegereal was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €509 million on February 17, 2021. Visit our website to find out more: www.cegereal.com

