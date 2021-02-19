Sensorion Presents New Preclinical Data on SENS-401 at ARO 2021

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the presentation of three posters at the 2021 Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) Virtual MidWinter Meeting. This includes a poster on the preclinical evidence of its lead asset, SENS-401, supporting the therapeutic protocol used in the company’s clinical trial on sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL).

The poster, “SENS-401 Effectively Reduces Severe Acoustic Trauma-Induced Hearing Loss in Male Wistar Rats With Twice Daily Administration Delayed up to 7 Days”, shows SENS-401 ability to yield significant treatment benefits in rats with severe hearing loss when initiated with a delay up to 7 days after the initial acoustic trauma.