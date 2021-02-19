 

Sensorion Presents New Preclinical Data on SENS-401 at ARO 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021   

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the presentation of three posters at the 2021 Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) Virtual MidWinter Meeting. This includes a poster on the preclinical evidence of its lead asset, SENS-401, supporting the therapeutic protocol used in the company’s clinical trial on sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL).

The poster, “SENS-401 Effectively Reduces Severe Acoustic Trauma-Induced Hearing Loss in Male Wistar Rats With Twice Daily Administration Delayed up to 7 Days”, shows SENS-401 ability to yield significant treatment benefits in rats with severe hearing loss when initiated with a delay up to 7 days after the initial acoustic trauma.

SENS-401 is Sensorion’s lead small molecule product, in Phase 2 clinical trial for SSNHL and with a second clinical trial to launch in 2H 2021 for the treatment of cisplatin-induced ototoxicity (CIO).

The poster on SENS-401 is one of three Sensorion presentations to be featured at the ARO MidWinter Meeting, which will take place on February 20-24, 2021. To access Sensorion’s virtual posters, search for the following underlined key terms on the ARO MidWinter Meeting website:

  • “SENS-401 Effectively Reduces Severe Acoustic Trauma-Induced Hearing Loss in Male Wistar Rats With Twice Daily Administration Delayed up to 7 Days”will be presented virtually on Saturday, 20th February 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM Eastern Time (21.00-23.00 CET)
  • “Optimization of a Cisplatin Induced Ototoxicity Model in Female Wistar Rat by Repeated Slow Intravenous Administration at Lower Doses”will be presented virtually on Sunday, 21st February 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM Eastern Time (21.00-23.00 CET)
  • “The New Anesthetic Regimen Tiletamine-Zolazepam/Xylazine Improves Audiometry Recordings in Rats Without Affecting Susceptibility to Noise-Induced Hearing Loss” will be presented virtually on Monday, 22nd February 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM Eastern Time (21.00-23.00 CET)

About Sensorion

Wertpapier


