 

YEAR-END REPORT 2020

POSITIVE ACHIEVEMENTS IN DIFFICULT TIMES

FOURTH QUARTER 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 13.9 (14.8), a decrease of MSEK 0.9 / 6 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK 0.3 (-9.4), an increase of MSEK 9.7
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -1.5 (-11.2), an increase of MSEK 9.7
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -6.3 (-10.4), an increase of MSEK 4.1
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.19 (-0.31)

JANUARY – DECEMBER 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 52.8 (58.6), a decrease of MSEK 5.8 / 10 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK -4.9 (-20.8), an increase of MSEK 15.9
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -11.7 (-27.3), an increase of MSEK 15.6
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -13.9 (-23.7), an increase of MSEK 9.8
  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.41 (-0.70)

___________________________________________________________________________

    Oct-Dec 2020 Oct-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2020 Jan-Dec 2019
Net sales, kSEK   13 948 14 821 52 809 58 639
EBITDA, kSEK   302 -9 437 -4 936 -20 823
Operating profit/loss, kSEK   -1 499 -11 240 -11 712 -27 336
Profit/loss for the period, kSEK   -6 303 -10 373 -13 853 -23 662
Result per share, SEK   -0,19 -0,31 -0,41 -0,70

____________________________________________________________________________
 

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Westpay expands its business model to reach more customers.
  • Westpay continue to strengthen its position and reach in the Nordic market.
    • Westpay signs agreement with five new POS Partners in Sweden.
    • Christian Myrland joins Westpay as regional manager Norway.
  • Leading home electronic retail chain selects Westpay for new payment solution.
  • Axfood places additional orders with Westpay.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

  • Westpay expands its reach in Norway and sign agreements with two POS Partners.


For the full report, please follow the link:
 https://investor.westpay.se/financial-reports-2020/year-end-report-202 ...


For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Lars Levin, CFO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-8966 404
Email: lars.levin@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 19 February 2021 at 08:40 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Attachments




