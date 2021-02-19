Galderma online survey reveals essential COVID-19 mask wearing can be worsening rosacea skin disease

Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - - Although essential for public health,

The COVID-19 pandemic has made mask wearing commonplace in many parts of theworld, but for those suffering with facial skin disease, this can bringadditional challenges. A recent survey conducted by Galderma suggests that thepandemic may impact rosacea patients, from worsening of signs and symptomsrelated to mask wearing, to reduced HCP consultations.1Although essential for public health, findings from the new online surveyinvolving 220 respondents* from Canada and Germany reveal that almost two thirds(63%) are experiencing worsening of their symptoms related to mask wearing,including redness (75%), pimples and/or pustules (72%) and more flare-ups(53%).1A recent independent clinical study in Italy, investigating the impact of maskwearing in rosacea and acne vulgaris patients, also found that prolonged use offace masks increases disease severity and significantly impacts the quality oflife of rosacea and acne patients.2Despite worsening of symptoms, over 1 in 2 (52%) people surveyed* admitted usingmask wearing as a way to hide their disease, and 40% are not going out as oftenin order to avoid wearing a mask. The survey also revealed that almost a third(30%) are spending more time on their skincare routine during the pandemic.Additionally, nearly half (48%) have changed how they manage their disease sincemask wearing, with 51% trying a non-prescription product and only 27% havingbeen prescribed a new treatment by a HCP.1Aliene Noda, Global Medical Franchise Lead Rosacea and Onco-DermatologyPrescription GBU, Galderma, comments on these findings: "With just a third ofrosacea sufferers surveyed booking an appointment with their HCP during thepandemic, there is a huge cause for concern. Our survey suggests that morepatients may be self-treating which could mean they are using products that arenot specifically tailored for their skin disease and this could, ultimately, domore harm than good."Prof. Dr Jerry Tan, Adjunct Professor, Western University, Ontario, Canada,says: "During the current pandemic, self-medication and inadequate use ofprescribed rosacea treatments are concerning. Many rosacea sufferers are hiding