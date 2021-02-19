 

Galderma online survey reveals essential COVID-19 mask wearing can be worsening rosacea skin disease

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.02.2021, 09:15  |  63   |   |   

Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - - Although essential for public health,
new online survey findings show that people with self-reported rosacea* may be
experiencing worsening of symptoms due to mask wearing, further increasing the
daily burden for people living with this chronic skin disease

- Despite worsening of signs and symptoms, only a third (33%) of respondents
have visited a healthcare provider (HCP) in person since the pandemic began

The COVID-19 pandemic has made mask wearing commonplace in many parts of the
world, but for those suffering with facial skin disease, this can bring
additional challenges. A recent survey conducted by Galderma suggests that the
pandemic may impact rosacea patients, from worsening of signs and symptoms
related to mask wearing, to reduced HCP consultations.1

Although essential for public health, findings from the new online survey
involving 220 respondents* from Canada and Germany reveal that almost two thirds
(63%) are experiencing worsening of their symptoms related to mask wearing,
including redness (75%), pimples and/or pustules (72%) and more flare-ups
(53%).1

A recent independent clinical study in Italy, investigating the impact of mask
wearing in rosacea and acne vulgaris patients, also found that prolonged use of
face masks increases disease severity and significantly impacts the quality of
life of rosacea and acne patients.2

Despite worsening of symptoms, over 1 in 2 (52%) people surveyed* admitted using
mask wearing as a way to hide their disease, and 40% are not going out as often
in order to avoid wearing a mask. The survey also revealed that almost a third
(30%) are spending more time on their skincare routine during the pandemic.

Additionally, nearly half (48%) have changed how they manage their disease since
mask wearing, with 51% trying a non-prescription product and only 27% having
been prescribed a new treatment by a HCP.1

Aliene Noda, Global Medical Franchise Lead Rosacea and Onco-Dermatology
Prescription GBU, Galderma, comments on these findings: "With just a third of
rosacea sufferers surveyed booking an appointment with their HCP during the
pandemic, there is a huge cause for concern. Our survey suggests that more
patients may be self-treating which could mean they are using products that are
not specifically tailored for their skin disease and this could, ultimately, do
more harm than good."

Prof. Dr Jerry Tan, Adjunct Professor, Western University, Ontario, Canada,
says: "During the current pandemic, self-medication and inadequate use of
prescribed rosacea treatments are concerning. Many rosacea sufferers are hiding
