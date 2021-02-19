 

Maroc Telecom FY2020 Consolidated Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 09:07  |  56   |   |   


CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

Operating results in line with objectives thanks to strong performances at the subsidiaries:      

  • 8.1% growth of the Group's customer base, to nearly 73 million customers;
  • Growth in the revenues of the Moov Africa subsidiaries (+1.4% on a like-for-like basis*), driven by Data Mobile and Mobile Money services;
  • Sustained growth in Fixed Data in Morocco (+13.2%);
  • Increased profitability with an adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group of 51.9%, an improvement of +0.7 pt on a like-for-like basis*.

         

Proposed dividend payment of MAD 3.5 billion, implying MAD 4.01 per share, representing a yield of 2.8%**.

Maroc Telecom Group outlook for 2021 at constant scope and exchange rates:

  • Decrease in revenues;
  • Decrease in EBITDA;
  • CAPEX of maximum 15% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licences.

To mark the publication of this press release, Mr Abdeslam Ahizoune, Chairman of the Management Board, stated:


« In 2020, the Maroc Telecom Group posted operating results in line with objectives. Thanks to ongoing efforts to control costs and multiple innovations, the Group has maintained its margins, demonstrating thus its resilience and its strong capacity to adapt to the conditions imposed by an unprecedented health and economic crisis. 

In Morocco, despite the effects of this crisis and strong competitive pressure, the significant investments made in Broadband support its leadership and its position as forerunner operator. Internationally, the Group has chosen to bring together its subsidiaries in Africa, under a common “Moov Africa” visual identity, reflecting their good growth momentum .

The digitisation project launched by the Group continues and has proved its effectiveness in front of the constraints imposed by the pandemic. »



* The like-for-like basis illustrates the consolidation effects of Moov Africa Chad and the use of a constant exchange rate MAD/Ouguiya/Franc CFA
** Based on the share price of  February,18th  2021 (MAD 145.30)


adjusted consolidated results* of the group

(IFRS in MAD million) Q4-2019 Q4-2020 Change Change on like-for-like basis(1) 2019 2020 Change Change on like-for-like basis(1)
Revenues 9,209 9,271 +0.7% +0.4% 36,517 36,769 +0.7% -0.8%
Adjusted EBITDA 4,525 4,740 +4.8% +4.6% 18,922 19,100 +0.9% +0.5%
 Margin (%) 49.1% 51.1% +2.0 pt +2.1 pt 51.8% 51.9% +0.1 pt +0.7 pt
Adjusted EBITA 2,552 2,886 +13.1% +13.1% 11,540 11,598 +0.5% +0.8%
 Margin (%) 27.7% 31.1% +3.4 pt +3.5 pt 31.6% 31.5% -0.1 pt +0.5 pt
Group share of adjusted Net Income - 1,382 1,475 +6.7% +6.7% 6,029 6,001 -0.5% -0.4%
 Margin (%) 15.0% 15.9% +0.9 pt +0.9 pt 16.5% 16.3% -0.2 pt +0.1 pt
CAPEX(2) 2,184 1,417 -35.1% -34.9% 6,788 3,448 -49.2% -50.6%
Of which frequencies and licences 102 124     1,418 135    
CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences) 22.7% 13.9% -8.7 pt -8.7 pt 14.7% 9.0% -5.7 pt -5.5 pt
Adjusted CFFO 4,185 4,498 +7.5% +7.4% 13,352 15,719 +17.7% +17.8%
Net debt 17,350 17,619 +1.6% +2.4% 17,350 17,619 +1.6% +2.4%
Net debt/EBITDA(3) 0.9x 0.9x     0.9x 0.8x    

*The adjustments to the financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.

►   Customer base

The Group's customer base grew by 8.1% in 2020, reaching nearly 73 million customers, due to the growth of the customer bases of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed in Morocco.

►   Revenues

Maroc Telecom Group generated revenues(4) of MAD 36,769 million, up 0.7% (-0.8% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The increase in the revenues of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed Broadband in Morocco offsets the slowdown in Mobile activities in Morocco, heavily impacted by the competitive context.

In the fourth quarter alone and despite the decrease in Mobile call termination rates in Morocco in December 2020, the Group's revenues increased by 0.7% (+0.4% on a like-for-like basis(1)), thanks to the sustained increase in the activities of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed Broadband in Morocco.

►   Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization

At the end of December 2020, Maroc Telecom Group's adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached MAD 19,100 million, up 0.9% (+0.5% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 51.9%, up 0.1 pt (+0.7 pt on a like-for-like basis(1)), thanks to rigorous cost management.

►   Earnings from operations

At the end of 2020, Maroc Telecom Group’s adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) amounted to MAD 11,598 million, up 0.8% on a like-for-like basis(1), thanks to the increase in EBITDA. The adjusted EBITA margin stood at 31.5%, up 0.5 pt on a like-for-like basis(1).

►   Group share of Net Income

The adjusted Group share of Net Income decreased slightly by 0.4% on a like-for-like basis(1).

►   Investments

The capital expenditures(2) excluding frequencies and licenses, down 38.3% over one year, were adapted to the context of the health crisis and focused on meeting strong demand for Fixed Internet access, extensions of Data infrastructures, and quality of service. They represent 9.0% of revenues, a level in line with the objective announced for the year.

►   Cash flow

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) improved by +17.8% on a like-for-like basis(1), reaching  MAD 15,719 million mainly due to the decrease in investments.

At 31 December 2020, Maroc Telecom Group’s consolidated net debt(7) represented 0.8 times(3) the Group's annual EBITDA.

►   Highlights of the fourth quarter

In Morocco, the ANRT is implementing a multi-annual framework for Mobile and Fixed termination rates, implying a 35% reduction in Mobile tariffs for Maroc Telecom vs. 25% for Orange and 22% for Inwi, maintaining asymmetry.

In Mauritania, Mauritel obtained a 4G licence for a total amount of MAD 124 million.

The new visual identity “Moov Africa” was launched on 1 January 2021. The ten subsidiaries of the Maroc Telecom Group (based in Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Central African Republic and Chad) are now united around a common visual identity.

►   Dividend

At the General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 April 2021, the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom will propose the distribution of a dividend of MAD 4.01 per share, representing a total amount of MAD 3.5 billion.

►   Maroc Telecom Group outlook for 2021 at constant scope and exchange rates:

Based on recent market developments and insofar as no new major exceptional event disrupts the Group's activity, Maroc Telecom forecasts for 2021, at constant scope and exchange rates:

  • Decrease in revenues;
  • Decrease in EBITDA;
  • CAPEX of maximum 15% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licences.

                
                
review of the Group's activities

The adjustments to the "Morocco" and "International" financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.

             ·Morocco

(IFRS in MAD million) Q4-2019 Q4-2020

  		Change

  		2019

  		2020

  		Change

  		 
Revenues 5,378 5,152 -4.2% 21,690 20,881 -3.7%  
Mobile 3,557 3,219 -9.5% 14,276 13,351 -6.5%  
 Services 3,523 3,084 -12.4% 14,046 13,009 -7.4%  
 Equipment 35 135 ns 230 342 +48.9%  
Fixed 2,306 2,424

  		+5.1% 9,261 9,517 +2.8%  
 Of which Fixed Data* 886 966 +9.1% 3,186 3,608 +13.2%  
 Elimination and other income -485 -491   -1,846 -1,987    
Adjusted EBITDA 2,948 2,979      +1.1% 12,294 11,950 -2.8%  
 Margin (%) 54.8% 57.8%    +3.0 pt 56.7% 57.2% +0.5 pt  
Adjusted EBITA 1,917 2,024 +5.6% 8,294 8,079 -2.6%  
 Margin (%) 35.6% 39.3% +3.6 pt 38.2% 38.7% +0.5 pt  
CAPEX(2) 1,289 584 -54.7% 3,022 1,466 -51.5%  
Of which frequencies and licences 102     102      
CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences) 22.1% 11.3% -10.8 pt 13.5% 7.0% -6.4 pt  
Adjusted CFFO 3,000 3,246 +8.2% 9,425 10,300 +9.3%  
Net debt 11,101 11,515 +3.7% 11,101 11,515 +3.7%  
Net debt/EBITDA(3) 0.9x 0.9x   0.8x 0.9x    

*Fixed Data includes the Internet, TV on ADSL and Data services to businesses

The Group's activities in Morocco generated revenues down 3.7% compared with 2019, affected in particular by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Mobile activities and partially offset by the solid momentum of Fixed and Internet. This change was more marked in the fourth quarter of the year due in particular to the fall in national call termination prices, which has applied from December, 1st 2020. 

At the end of 2020, the adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to MAD 11,950 million, down 2.8% compared with 2019. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 0.5 pt to a high level of 57.2%, thanks to the control of operating costs.

The adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) reached MAD 8,079 million, down 2.6%. It represents an adjusted margin rate of 38.7%, up 0.5 pt.

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) in Morocco increased by 9.3% to MAD 10,300 million due to efficient investment management adapted to the context of the crisis.

Mobile

 

  		Unit 2019 2020 Change
         
Customer base(8) (000) 20,054 19,498 -2.8%
Prepaid (000) 17,752 17,181 -3.2%
Postpaid (000) 2,302 2,317 +0.6%
Of which Internet 3G/4G+(9) (000) 11,789 11,060 -6.2%
ARPU(10) (MAD/month) 58.3 54.3 -6.9%

At the end of 2020, the Mobile customer base(8) totaled 19.5 million customers, down 2.8% over one year.

Mobile revenues fell by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2019, to MAD 13,351 million impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic effects and the competitive context.

The 2020 combined ARPU(10) stood at MAD 54.3, down 6.9% over one year.

Fixed and Internet

 

  		Unit 2019 2020 Change
         
Fixed lines (000) 1,882 2,008 +6.6%
Broadband Access(11) (000) 1,573 1,738 +10.4%

The Fixed customer base maintained its good momentum and increased by 6.6% to 2 million lines. The Broadband customer base now has 1.7 million subscribers, up 10.4%.

The Fixed and Internet activities in Morocco continue to improve their performance and generate revenues of MAD 9,517 million, up 2.8% compared to 2019. This growth accelerated in the last three months of the year, thanks to the enthusiasm for the FTTH offers and the ADSL service.



  • International

Financial indicators

(IFRS in MAD million) Q4-2019 Q4-2020 Change Change on like-for-like basis(1) 2019 2020 Change Change on like-for-like basis(1)
Revenues 4,102 4,367 +6.4% +5.8% 16,095 16,883 +4.9% +1.4%
 Of which mobile services 3,752 4,031 +7.4% +6.8% 14,693 15,507 +5.5% +1.7%
Adjusted EBITDA 1,576 1,761 +11.7% +11.2% 6,629 7,150 +7.9% +6.5%
 Margin (%) 38.4% 40.3% +1.9 pt +2.0 pt 41.2% 42.4% +1.2 pt +2.0 pt
Adjusted EBITA 635 861 +35.7% +35.7% 3,246 3,520 +8.4% +9.6%
 Margin (%) 15.5% 19.7% +4.3 pt +4.4 pt 20.2% 20.8% +0.7 pt +1.6 pt
CAPEX(2) 895 832 -7.0% -6.3% 3,766 1,982 -47.4% -50.0%
Of which frequencies and licences   124     1,316 135    
CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences) 21.9% 16.2% -5.7 pt -5.6 pt 15.2% 10.9% -4.3 pt -3.8 pt
Adjusted CFFO 1,185 1,252 +5.7% +5.3% 3,927 5,419 +38.0% +38.4%
Net debt 8,748 7,517 -14.1% -12.3% 8,748 7,517 -14.1% -12.3%
Net debt/EBITDA(3) 1.3x 1.0x     1.3x 1.0x    

The Group's international activities recorded revenues of MAD 16,883 million, up 1.4% on a like-for-like basis(1), explained by the recovery in post-lockdown activities and the growth in Data Mobile and Mobile Money services.

In 2020, the adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to MAD 7,150 million, up 7.9% (+6.5% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.4%, up 1.2 pt (+2.0 pt on a like-for-like basis(1)). This performance comes from the improvement in the gross margin rate and rigorous cost management.

During the same period, the adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) improved by 8.4% (+9.6% on a like-for-like basis(1)) to MAD 3,520 million, thanks to the increase in EBITDA.

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) from international activities improved by +38.4% on a like-for-like basis(1) to MAD 5,419 million.


Operating indicators

  Unit 2019 2020  

Change
Mobile        
 Customer base(8) (000) 43,531 49,226  
   Mauritania   2,470 2,641 +6.9%
   Burkina Faso   8,546 9,388 +9.8%
   Gabon   1,621 1,632 +0.6%
   Mali   7,447 9,684 +30.0%
   Côte d’Ivoire   8,975  10,050 +12.0%
   Benin   4,377 4,682 +6.9%
   Togo   3,030 3,380  +11.6%
   Niger   2,922 3,005 +2.8%
   Central African Republic   168 189 +12.0%
   Chad   3,975 4,577 +15.2%
Fixed-Line        
Customer Base (000) 325 337  
   Mauritania   56 57 +0.9%
   Burkina Faso   75 75 -0.3%
   Gabon   22 25 +13.9%
   Mali   171 180 +5.1%
Fixed-Line Broadband        
Customer base(11) (000) 116 131  
   Mauritania   10 18 +82.7%
   Burkina Faso   15 14 -2.2%
   Gabon   18 22 +19.9%
   Mali   73 77 +5.2%


Notes:

(1) "Like-for-like" refers to the effects of consolidating Moov Africa Chad as if it had taken place on January 1, 2019, and an unchanged MAD/Ouguiya/CFA franc exchange rate.
(2) CAPEX corresponds to purchases of tangible and intangible assets recognized for the period.
(3) The ratio Net Debt/EBITDA excludes the impact of IFRS 16.
(4) Maroc Telecom consolidates in its financial statements Casanet and Moov Africa subsidiaries in Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Central African Republic and Chad since July 1, 2019.
(6) EBITA corresponds to EBIT before the amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, write-downs of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through business combinations, and other income and expenses relating to financial investment transactions and transactions with shareholders (except when recognized directly in equity).
(6) CFFO includes net cash flow from operations before tax, as set out in the cash flow statement, as well as the dividends received from companies accounted for by the equity method and non-consolidated equity investments. CFFO also includes net capital expenditure, which corresponds to net uses of cash for acquisitions and disposals of tangible and intangible assets.
(7) Loans and other current and non-current liabilities less cash and cash equivalents, including cash held in escrow for bank loans.
(8) The active customer base consists of prepaid customers who have made or received a voice call (excluding ERPT or Call-Center calls) or received an SMS/MMS or used Data services (excluding ERPT services) during the past three months, and postpaid customers who have not terminated their agreements.
(9) The active customer base for 3G and 4G+ Mobile Internet includes holders of a postpaid subscription agreement (with or without a voice offer) and holders of a prepaid Internet subscription agreement who have made at least one top-up during the past three months or whose top-up is still valid and who have used the service during that period.
(10) ARPU is defined as revenues (generated by inbound and outbound calls and by data services) net of promotional offers, excluding roaming and equipment sales, divided by the average customer base for the period. In this instance, blended ARPU covers both the prepaid and postpaid segments.
(11) The broadband customer base includes ADSL access, FTTH and leased lines as well as the CDMA customer base in Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Mali.

Important notice:
Forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Maroc Telecom’s financial position, income from operations, strategy, and outlook, as well as the impact of certain transactions. Although Maroc Telecom believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they do not amount to guarantees for the company’s future performance. The actual results may be very different from the forward-looking statements, due to a number of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The majority of these risks are beyond our control, namely the risks described in the public documents filed by Maroc Telecom with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (www.ammc.ma) and the French Financial Markets Authority (www.amf-france.org), which are also available in French on our website (www.iam.ma). This press release contains forward-looking information that can only be assessed at its publication date. Maroc Telecom does not undertake to supplement, update, or alter these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason, subject to the applicable regulations, and especially to Articles 2.19 et seq. of the circular issued by the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority and to Articles 223-1 et seq. of the French Financial Markets Authority’s General Regulations.

Maroc Telecom is a full-service telecommunications operator in Morocco and the leader in all of its Fixed-Line, Mobile and Internet business sectors. It has expanded internationally, and currently operates in 11 African countries. Maroc Telecom is listed on both the Casablanca and Paris Stock Exchanges, and its majority shareholders are Société de Participation dans les Télécommunications (SPT*) (53%), and the Kingdom of Morocco (22%).

* SPT is a company incorporated under Moroccan law and controlled by Etisalat.

Contacts
Investor relations
relations.investisseurs@iam.ma
 Press relations
relations.presse@iam.ma

Appendix 1: Transition from adjusted financial indicators to published financial indicators

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, Group share of adjusted Net Income, and adjusted CFFO are not strictly accounting measures, and should be considered as additional information. They are a better indicator of the Group's performance as they exclude non-recurring items.

  2019 2020
(in MAD million) Morocco International Group Morocco International Group
Adjusted EBITDA 12,294 6,629 18,922 11,950 7,150 19,100
Exceptional items:            
Dispute resolution       +420   +420
Published EBITDA 12,294 6,629 18,922 12,370 7,150 19,520
Adjusted EBITA 8,294 3,246 11,540 8,079 3,520 11,598
Exceptional items:
Dispute resolution 		           
Restructuring costs   -9 -9      
Dispute resolution       +420   +420
ANRT fine -3,300   -3,300      
Published EBITA 4,994 3,237 8,231 8,499 3,520 12,018
Group share of adjusted Net Income     6,029     6,001
Exceptional items:

 

Restructuring costs 		           
Restructuring costs     -4      
Dispute resolution           +469
COVID contributions           -1,047
ANRT fine     -3,300      
Published net income – Group share     2,726     5,423
Adjusted CFFO 9,425 3,927 13,352 10,300 5,419 15,719
Exceptional items:

 

Payment of licences 		           
Licences Payment -102 -1,835 -1,937   -143 -143
ANRT fine       -3,300   -3,300
Published CFFO 9,324 2,091 11,415 7,000 5,277 12,276

2020 CFFO was marked by the disbursement of MAD 3,300 million linked to the full payment of the ANRT fine in Morocco as well as MAD 143 million for licences obtained in Mauritania, Gabon and Togo.

2019 CFFO included the payment of MAD 1,937 million corresponding to the licences obtained in Burkina Faso, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo as well as the widening of the bandwidth spectrum in Morocco.

Appendix 2: Impact of the adoption of IFRS 16

As at end-December 2020, the impacts of this standard on Maroc Telecom’s key indicators were as follows:

  2020
(in MAD million) Morocco International Group
Adjusted EBITDA +266 +292 +557
Adjusted EBITA +33 +29 +62
Group share of adjusted Net Income     -17
Adjusted CFFO +266 +292 +557
Net Debt +838 +801 +1,639

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

ASSETS (in MAD million) 2019 2020
Goodwill 9,201 9,315
Other intangible assets 8,808 8,120
Property, plant and equipment 31,037 28,319
Right-of-use asset 1,630 1,592
Equity affiliates 0 0
Non-current financial assets 470 654
Deferred tax assets 339 580
Non-current assets 51,485

  		48,579
Inventories 321 271
Trade and other receivables 11,380 11,816
Short-term financial assets 128 130
Cash and cash equivalents 1,483 2,690
Assets available for sale 54 54
Current assets 13,365

  		14,960
TOTAL ASSETS 64,851

  		63,540
     
LIABILITIES (in MAD million) 2019 2020
Share capital 5,275 5,275
Consolidated reserves 4,069 2,023
Consolidated net income for the period 2,726 5,423
Shareholders’ equity – Group share 12,069 12,721
Non-controlling interests 3,934 3,968
Shareholder’s equity 16,003 16,688
Non-current provisions 504 521
Borrowings and other long-term financial liabilities 4,178 4,748
Deferred tax liabilities 258 45
Other non-current liabilities 0 0
Non-current liabilities 4,939 5,314
Trade payables 23,794 24,007
Current tax liabilities 733 671
Current provisions 4,634 1,247
Borrowings and other short-term financial liabilities 14,748 15,612
Current liabilities 43,908 41,538
TOTAL LIABILITIES 64,851 63,540

Consolidated Income Statement

(In MAD million) 2019 2020  
 
Revenues 36,517 36,769

  		 
Cost of purchases -5,670 -5,416  
Payroll costs -3,098 -3,005  
Taxes, royalties and dues -3,183 -3,344  
Other operating income and expenses -5,610 -8,746  
Net depreciation, amortization, and provisions -10,724 -4,240  
Earnings from operations 8,231 12,018

  		 
Other income and expenses from ordinary activities -11 -1,513  
Income from equity affiliates 0  
Income from ordinary activities 8,220 10,505  
Income from cash and cash equivalents 2 17  
Gross cost of financial debt -756 -888  
Net cost of financial debt -754 -871  
Other financial income and expenses -38 26  
Financial income -792 -844  
Income tax -3,830 -3,372  
Net Income 3,598 6,289  
Translation difference resulting from foreign business activities -226 134  
Other comprehensive income and expenses 43 -14  
Total comprehensive income for the period 3,415 6,409

  		 
Net Income 3,598 6,289  
Earnings attributable to equity holders of the parents 2,726 5,423  
Non-controlling interests 873 866  
Earnings per share 2019 2020  
 
 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent (in MAD million) 2,726 5,423  
 Number of stocks at December 31 879,095,340 879,095,340  
 Net earnings per share (in MAD) 3.10 6.17  
 Diluted net earnings per share (in MAD) 3.10 6.17  

                                                                                                                 

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(In MAD million) 2019 2020
Earnings from operations 8,231 12,018
Depreciation, amortization, and other restatements 10,721 2,719
Gross cash flow from operating activities 18,952 14,738

 
Other changes in net working capital requirement 419 139

 
Net cash flow from operating activities before tax 19,372 14,877

 
Income tax paid -4,091 -3,789

 
Net cash flow from operating activities (a) 15,281 11,088

 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -7,949 -4,141

 
Purchases of consolidated investments after acquired cash -1,096 0
Increase in financial assets -73 -249

 
Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 6 14
Decrease in financial assets 287 144
Dividends received from non-consolidated equity investments 6 14
Net cash flow used in investing activities (b) -8,819

  		-4,219

 
Capital increase 0 0
Dividends paid to shareholders -6,003 -4,870
Dividends paid by subsidiaries to their non-controlling shareholders -838 -855
Changes in equity capital -6,841 -5,725
Proceeds from borrowings and increase in other long-term financial liabilities 2,270

  		2,307

 
Proceeds from borrowings and increase in other short-term financial liabilities 2,860 1,167

 
Payments on borrowings and decrease in other short-term financial liabilities -4,548 -2,687

 
Net interest paid -473

  		-626
Other cash items relating to financing activities -13

  		-35
Change in borrowings and other financial liabilities 96 125

 
     
Net cash flow used in financing activities (d) -6,744

  		-5,600

 
     
Translation adjustments and other non-cash items (g) 65 -62

 
Total cash flows (a)+(b)+(d)+(g) -217 1,207

 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,700 1,483

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,483 2,690

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maroc Telecom FY2020 Consolidated Results CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020 Operating results in line with objectives thanks to strong performances at the subsidiaries:       8.1% growth of the Group's customer base, to nearly 73 million customers;Growth in the revenues of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin