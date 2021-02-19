 

ICG Notification of Major Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 09:21  |  61   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Intermediate Capital Group plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Wellington Management Group LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Boston, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)  (if different from 3.)
Name BBH ISL NOMINEES LTD
BNY Mellon Nominees Limited
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
JP Morgan Chase Nominees Limited
Mellon Nominees (UK) Ltd.
Nortrust Nominees Limited
ROY Nominees Limited
State Street Nominees Limited
VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17/02/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18/02/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 8.A) 		% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B.1 + 8.B.2) 		Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B) 		Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.03% 0.05% 5.08% 290,527,475
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 Common Stock   14,614,186   5.03%
         
SUBTOTAL 8.A 14,614,186 5.03%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL 8.B.1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity Swap 22/05/2023 10/06/2020 to 22/05/2023 Cash settlement 79,468 Equity Swap shares or 79,468 votes on a converted basis 0.03%
Equity Swap 22/05/2023 09/02/2021 to 22/05/2023 Cash settlement 21,454 Equity Swap shares or 21,454 votes on a converted basis 0.01%
Equity Swap 22/05/2023 19/02/2021 to 22/05/2023 Cash settlement 19,965 Equity Swap shares or 19,965 votes on a converted basis 0.01%
Index Future 17/02/2021 01/01/1900 to 17/02/2021 Cash settlement 1,077 Index Future shares or 11,398 votes on a converted basis 0.00%
Equity Swap 22/05/2023 18/02/2021 to 22/05/2023 Cash settlement 9,834 Equity Swap shares or 9,834 votes on a converted basis 0.00%
Equity Swap 22/05/2023 15/06/2020 to 22/05/2023 Cash settlement 6,208 Equity Swap shares or 6,208 votes on a converted basis 0.00%
Equity Swap 15/05/2023 15/02/2021 to 15/05/2023 Cash settlement 4,546 Equity Swap shares or 4,546 votes on a converted basis 0.00%
Equity Swap 22/05/2023 06/01/2021 to 22/05/2023 Cash settlement 2,915 Equity Swap shares or 2,915 votes on a converted basis 0.00%
Index Call Option 17/02/2021 18/06/2021 to 17/02/2021 Cash settlement 3,209 Index Call Option shares or 1,234 votes on a converted basis 0.00%
Index Call Option 17/02/2021 17/09/2021 to 17/02/2021 Cash settlement 4,441 Index Call Option shares or 1,131 votes on a converted basis 0.00%
Equity Swap 22/05/2023 24/08/2020 to 22/05/2023 Cash settlement 773 Equity Swap shares or 773 votes on a converted basis 0.00%
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 158,926

  		0.05%

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) X
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wellington Management Group LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Management Company LLP     5.01%
       
Wellington Management Group LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.      
Wellington Management International Ltd      
       
Wellington Management Group LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 5.03%   5.08%
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.      
Wellington Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.      
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional information:  
   
 
Place of completion London
Date of completion 18/02/2021



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICG Notification of Major Holdings TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
ICG: Total Voting Rights
05.02.21
ICG: Total Voting Rights
01.02.21
ICG: Directorate Change
29.01.21
ICG: Notification of Major Holdings
28.01.21
ICG: Q3 Trading Statement for the period to 31 December 2020
22.01.21
ICG: Notification of Major Holdings
22.01.21
ICG: PDMR Shareholding
22.01.21
ICG: Notification of major holdings