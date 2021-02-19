Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 02/2021 - Share Buyback Programme

Coloplast A/S (“Coloplast” or the “Company”) is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million, as announced in the Company Announcement no. 01/2021 of 2 February 2021. The programme will commence on 22 February 2021 and is expected to end by 23 August 2021.



The share buy-back programme is being launched within the authority granted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 December 2019, for the repurchase of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital, provided that the Company’s total holding of treasury shares does not exceed 10% of the Company’s share capital at any time.

The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.



The Company has retained Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”) to act as manager of the share buyback programme and purchase shares on behalf of Coloplast. Danske Bank has also agreed under the contract to make its trading decisions in relation to the shares in the Company independently of, and without influence by, the Company.



Coloplast is entitled to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time. If the Company decides to discontinue the programme, such a decision will be disclosed to the public through a company announcement. If discontinued, Danske Bank will no longer be entitled to purchase shares in Coloplast on behalf of the Company.



The DKK 500 million share buyback programme is subject to the following terms: