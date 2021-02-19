Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S
19 February 2021
Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 16 March 2021 at 3.00pm.
Subject to the Danish government’s COVID-19 restrictions and to protect everyone’s safety, the
annual general meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting.
Physical attendance is not possible, however, shareholders can attend via an annual general meeting portal, where shareholders can livestream, vote and submit questions in writing via a chat function during the general meeting.
Please find attached the agenda and complete proposals.
Danske Bank
Board of Directors
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
