 

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Changes in Rovio’s leadership team

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                       Press Release                          February 19, 2021 

Changes in Rovio’s leadership team

Rovio Entertainment has appointed Ben Mattes, SVP Future of Gaming & Angry Birds Brand Strategy, as a new member of its leadership team.

Ben Mattes is a gaming industry veteran who joined Rovio in summer 2020 to lead the Future of Gaming initiatives. Ben has deep experience in gaming and market trends, and he brings in broad expertise from both mobile and console working with word-class IP’s. Ben holds a BCompSc degree from Concordia University. Ben is based in Montreal.

’’Ben will be a great addition to our skillful leadership team. As one of Rovio’s strategic focus points is to drive long-term growth, Ben’s know-how on market trends shaping the Future of Gaming will contribute directly to our growth strategy. I’m thrilled to welcome Ben to the team,’’ says Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio.

Ville Heijari, who has been Rovio’s CMO and previously part of Rovio’s leadership team will lead Rovio’s Business development and Brand Licensing, which includes consumer products and content licensing.

Additional background information on all current members of the Leadership Team can be found in the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/about-rovio/leadership-team

  
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, CEO
Media desk: + 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com 

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

 





