 

DGAP-News Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Rail subsidiary Metrans to expand network through investment in Hungary

19.02.2021 / 10:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 19 February 2021

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

- Planned construction of a terminal in Zalaegerszeg

- Investment volume of over € 40 million

- HHLA Chairwoman Angela Titzrath: With its location at the heart of Europe, Hungary is of
strategic importance for transport axes of the future

The HHLA intermodal company Metrans is building another rail terminal in Hungary in order to expand its transport services along the Adriatic Corridor and towards Southern and South-Eastern Europe. A corresponding agreement has been signed between the subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and the Hungarian government. The hub terminal will be built in Zalaegerszeg, which is located on the transport axis to the Adriatic ports of Trieste, Koper and Rijeka.

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board, emphasises the strategic importance of the project to the logistics company: "We are investing in Hungary because we see significant potential there for the rail transportation of the future. The Adriatic Corridor is developing into an extremely important European transport axis. That is why we also recently acquired a port terminal in the Italian city of Trieste. And Hungary, with its location at the heart of Europe, is of key significance to the expansion of the Metrans network towards Southern and South-Eastern Europe as well. I would like to thank the Hungarian ministries and the relevant authorities in the region for the good cooperation."

Peter Kiss, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Metrans Group, has announced investments of over € 40 million to construct and equip the new terminal. "This major financial investment demonstrates how important Hungary is to the further development of Metrans. We want to grow in Hungary and with the Hungarian people. The planned terminal will help to give the country a further boost towards becoming one of the most efficient logistical hubs in Europe."

