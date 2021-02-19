 

NHC Reports 2020 Year End Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and CARES Act income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $1,028,217,000 compared to $996,383,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.2%. The CARES Act funding is intended to partially offset COVID-19 expenses and lost revenues. Excluding the CARES Act income and other government COVID revenues recorded during 2020, net operating revenues would have decreased 4.2% compared to 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $41,871,000 compared to $68,211,000 for the 2019 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $58,543,000 compared to $59,616,000 for the 2019 year (*). GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.72 and $4.44 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.81 and $3.88 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (*).

Net operating revenues and CARES Act income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $259,825,000 compared to $253,880,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.3%. Excluding the CARES Act income and other government COVID revenues recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, net operating revenues would have decreased 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $27,550,000 compared to $13,770,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $13,822,000 compared to $16,822,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,463 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31 December 31

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues and grant income:
Net patient revenues

$

234,646

 

$

241,407

 

$

931,795

 

$

947,872

 

Other revenues

 

14,454

 

 

12,473

 

 

48,917

 

 

48,511

 

Government stimulus income

 

10,725

 

 

-

 

 

47,505

 

 

-

 

Net operating revenues and grant income

 

259,825

 

 

253,880

 

 

1,028,217

 

 

996,383

 

 
Costs and expenses:
Salaries, wages and benefits

 

153,359

 

 

151,390

 

 

609,306

 

 

592,831

 

Other operating

 

73,429

 

 

64,682

 

 

286,845

 

 

268,442

 

Facility rent

 

9,522

 

 

9,916

 

 

40,494

 

 

40,518

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,487

 

 

10,904

 

 

42,018

 

 

42,419

 

Interest

 

249

 

 

491

 

 

1,399

 

 

3,135

 

Total costs and expenses

 

247,046

 

 

237,383

 

 

980,062

 

 

947,345

 

 
Income from operations

 

12,779

 

 

16,497

 

 

48,155

 

 

49,038

 

 
Non-operating income

 

7,656

 

 

5,811

 

 

28,234

 

 

26,747

 

Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities

 

16,614

 

 

(3,866

)

 

(23,966

)

 

12,230

 

 
Income before income taxes

 

37,049

 

 

18,442

 

 

52,423

 

 

88,015

 

Income tax provision

 

(9,633

)

 

(4,755

)

 

(10,433

)

 

(20,039

)

Net income

 

27,416

 

 

13,687

 

 

41,990

 

 

67,976

 

 
Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

134

 

 

83

 

 

(119

)

 

235

 

 
Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation

$

27,550

 

$

13,770

 

$

41,871

 

$

68,211

 

 
Net income per common share

$

1.80

 

$

0.90

 

$

2.74

 

$

4.47

 

Basic

$

1.79

 

$

0.89

 

$

2.72

 

$

4.44

 

Diluted
 
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic

 

15,311,947

 

 

15,278,771

 

 

15,306,174

 

 

15,270,154

 

Diluted

 

15,371,718

 

 

15,389,104

 

 

15,369,523

 

 

15,360,046

 

 
Dividends declared per common share

$

0.52

 

$

0.52

 

$

2.08

 

$

2.06

 

 
Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

2020

2019

 
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

323,445

 

$

202,787

 

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

 

158,162

 

 

158,082

 

Current assets

 

456,755

 

 

341,053

 

Property and equipment, net

 

520,318

 

 

535,430

 

Total assets

 

1,362,132

 

 

1,286,648

 

Current liabilities

 

281,228

 

 

194,763

 

NHC stockholders' equity

 

795,177

 

 

778,593

 

 

Selected Operating Statistics
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31 December 31

2020

2019

2020

2019

Skilled Nursing Per Diems:
Medicare

$

533.95

 

$

498.10

 

$

518.46

 

$

470.74

 

Managed Care

 

418.14

 

 

403.30

 

 

408.92

 

 

396.17

 

Medicaid

 

258.47

 

 

200.71

 

 

220.50

 

 

197.95

 

Private Pay and Other

 

250.54

 

 

243.68

 

 

249.61

 

 

242.99

 

 
Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem

$

317.94

 

$

275.03

 

$

290.10

 

$

271.07

 

 
Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
Medicare

 

96,943

 

 

102,798

 

 

387,540

 

 

428,367

 

Managed Care

 

58,085

 

 

62,956

 

 

223,629

 

 

251,691

 

Medicaid

 

290,979

 

 

343,348

 

 

1,289,435

 

 

1,332,025

 

Private Pay and Other

 

140,288

 

 

174,979

 

 

625,313

 

 

698,554

 

 
Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days

 

586,295

 

 

684,081

 

 

2,525,917

 

 

2,710,637

 

 
 
The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31 December 31

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation

$

27,550

 

$

13,770

 

$

41,871

 

$

68,211

 

Non-GAAP adjustments
Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities

 

(16,614

)

 

3,866

 

 

23,966

 

 

(12,230

)

Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities

 

(2,784

)

 

-

 

 

(2,784

)

 

-

 

Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,707

)

 

(1,975

)

Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1)

 

200

 

 

(172

)

 

602

 

 

712

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

646

 

 

430

 

 

2,453

 

 

1,878

 

Provision of income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

 

4,824

 

 

(1,072

)

 

(5,858

)

 

3,020

 

Non-GAAP Net income

$

13,822

 

$

16,822

 

$

58,543

 

$

59,616

 

 
GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

1.79

 

$

0.89

 

$

2.72

 

$

4.44

 

Non-GAAP adjustments
Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities

 

(0.80

)

 

0.19

 

 

1.15

 

 

(0.59

)

Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities

 

(0.13

)

 

-

 

 

(0.13

)

 

-

 

Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(0.08

)

 

(0.09

)

Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1)

 

0.01

 

 

(0.01

)

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.03

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.12

 

 

0.09

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.90

 

$

1.09

 

$

3.81

 

$

3.88

 

(1)

The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2020 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2018 through 2020 (one memory care facility). The newly opened facilities for the 2019 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2017 through 2019 (one skilled nursing facility, two assisted living facilities, and one memory care facility).

 



