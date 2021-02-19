NHC Reports 2020 Year End Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $41,871,000 compared to $68,211,000 for the 2019 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $58,543,000 compared to $59,616,000 for the 2019 year (*) . GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.72 and $4.44 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.81 and $3.88 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (*) .

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC ), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and CARES Act income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $1,028,217,000 compared to $996,383,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.2%. The CARES Act funding is intended to partially offset COVID-19 expenses and lost revenues. Excluding the CARES Act income and other government COVID revenues recorded during 2020, net operating revenues would have decreased 4.2% compared to 2019.

Net operating revenues and CARES Act income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $259,825,000 compared to $253,880,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.3%. Excluding the CARES Act income and other government COVID revenues recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, net operating revenues would have decreased 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $27,550,000 compared to $13,770,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $13,822,000 compared to $16,822,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,463 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 234,646 $ 241,407 $ 931,795 $ 947,872 Other revenues 14,454 12,473 48,917 48,511 Government stimulus income 10,725 - 47,505 - Net operating revenues and grant income 259,825 253,880 1,028,217 996,383 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 153,359 151,390 609,306 592,831 Other operating 73,429 64,682 286,845 268,442 Facility rent 9,522 9,916 40,494 40,518 Depreciation and amortization 10,487 10,904 42,018 42,419 Interest 249 491 1,399 3,135 Total costs and expenses 247,046 237,383 980,062 947,345 Income from operations 12,779 16,497 48,155 49,038 Non-operating income 7,656 5,811 28,234 26,747 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities 16,614 (3,866 ) (23,966 ) 12,230 Income before income taxes 37,049 18,442 52,423 88,015 Income tax provision (9,633 ) (4,755 ) (10,433 ) (20,039 ) Net income 27,416 13,687 41,990 67,976 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 134 83 (119 ) 235 Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation $ 27,550 $ 13,770 $ 41,871 $ 68,211 Net income per common share $ 1.80 $ 0.90 $ 2.74 $ 4.47 Basic $ 1.79 $ 0.89 $ 2.72 $ 4.44 Diluted Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,311,947 15,278,771 15,306,174 15,270,154 Diluted 15,371,718 15,389,104 15,369,523 15,360,046 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 2.08 $ 2.06 Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) Dec. 31 Dec. 31 2020 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 323,445 $ 202,787 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 158,162 158,082 Current assets 456,755 341,053 Property and equipment, net 520,318 535,430 Total assets 1,362,132 1,286,648 Current liabilities 281,228 194,763 NHC stockholders' equity 795,177 778,593

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 533.95 $ 498.10 $ 518.46 $ 470.74 Managed Care 418.14 403.30 408.92 396.17 Medicaid 258.47 200.71 220.50 197.95 Private Pay and Other 250.54 243.68 249.61 242.99 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 317.94 $ 275.03 $ 290.10 $ 271.07 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 96,943 102,798 387,540 428,367 Managed Care 58,085 62,956 223,629 251,691 Medicaid 290,979 343,348 1,289,435 1,332,025 Private Pay and Other 140,288 174,979 625,313 698,554 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 586,295 684,081 2,525,917 2,710,637 The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 27,550 $ 13,770 $ 41,871 $ 68,211 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (16,614 ) 3,866 23,966 (12,230 ) Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities (2,784 ) - (2,784 ) - Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments - - (1,707 ) (1,975 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 200 (172 ) 602 712 Stock-based compensation expense 646 430 2,453 1,878 Provision of income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 4,824 (1,072 ) (5,858 ) 3,020 Non-GAAP Net income $ 13,822 $ 16,822 $ 58,543 $ 59,616 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 0.89 $ 2.72 $ 4.44 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities (0.80 ) 0.19 1.15 (0.59 ) Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities (0.13 ) - (0.13 ) - Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments - - (0.08 ) (0.09 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.03 0.03 Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.02 0.12 0.09 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 1.09 $ 3.81 $ 3.88

(1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2020 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2018 through 2020 (one memory care facility). The newly opened facilities for the 2019 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2017 through 2019 (one skilled nursing facility, two assisted living facilities, and one memory care facility).

