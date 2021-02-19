GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 19 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12:00



Publication of Gofore's 2020 financial statements release and invitation to a results presentation



Gofore Plc will publish its 2020 financial statements release on Friday, 5 March 2021 approximately at 09.00 am EET (CET +1).



A webcast for analysts and investors will be held on the same day 5 March 2021 at 13.00 pm EET. CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko will present the results in English.

The webcast can be followed at https://gofore.videosync.fi/financial-statements-2020 . Questions to the management can be submitted through the webcast chat.



The presentations will be available on the same day at 13.00 pm EET on www.gofore.com/invest. A recording of the webcast will be available later on the same page.



Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.