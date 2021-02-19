 

Baozun to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on March 4, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 4, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete. The Company would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by not having an operator as a result of COVID-19.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8393732. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 08:59 p.m. Beijing Time, March 12, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free 1-855-452-5696
Mainland China 8008-700-206
Hong Kong 800-963-117
Passcode: 8393732#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun’s website at http://ir.baozun.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance,” “going forward,” “outlook” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s strategies and goals, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s operations and business prospects; the Company’s business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; the Company’s ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; the Company’s ability to control costs; the Company’s dividend policy; changes to regulatory and operating conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which the Company operates; and other risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
Email: ir@baozun.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Andrew McLeod
Phone: +852-2232-3941
E-mail: baozun@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com




