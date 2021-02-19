 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Announcement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/post/pepco-group-fy20-full-year-results-anno ...).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 19 February 2021


Wertpapier


