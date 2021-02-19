Sdiptech divest Tello Service Partner AB

Sdiptech AB (publ) has sold 100 percent of the shares in Tello Service Partner AB to Fasadgruppen Norden AB for a purchase price of SEK 60 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

Tello Service Partner AB (Tello) is a well-established installation and technical services company within roof renovation and roof safety in the Stockholm region. Tello has been part of Sdiptech's business area Property Technical Services and in the financial year 2020 the company’s sales amounted to approximately SEK 60 million in sales and approximately SEK 12 million in operating profit (EBIT).

"The transaction has been planned in agreement with Tello's founders and management and is in line with Sdiptech’s focus on growth in the Water & Energy and Special Infrastructure Solutions business areas. Tello is a well-run company and Fasadgruppen, a long-term owner with a focus on facades and roofs, will be a highly suitable new home for Tello”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to EU Market Use Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided for publication 19 February 2021 at 12:00 CET.

