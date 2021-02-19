 

Jericho Proud to Support Hydrogen Council’s Newest Report Highlighting Hydrogen’s Growing Role in the Clean Energy Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 12:00  |  24   |   |   

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: JCO; Frankfurt: JLM; OTC: JROOF) is pleased to support the Hydrogen Council’s new report released Wednesday highlighting hydrogen’s role in a rapid and deep decarbonizing world, including its cost competitiveness and various end applications.  The report offers a comprehensive perspective on market deployment around the world, investment momentum as well as implications on cost competitiveness of hydrogen solutions.

Key Findings Outlined in the Report:

  • Hydrogen is gathering strong momentum as a key energy transition pillar
  • Deployment and investments: Announced hydrogen investments have accelerated rapidly in response to government commitments to deep decarbonization with over 200 announced projects totaling $300 billion in spending
  • Supply: If scaled up with the right regulatory framework, clean hydrogen costs can fall faster than expected
  • Distribution: Cost-efficient transmission and distribution required to unlock hydrogen applications
  • End applications: Falling clean hydrogen costs and application specific cost drivers improve the cost competitiveness of hydrogen applications

Critically, the report recognizes multiple hydrogen applications that can be the most cost competitive low-carbon solutions from a total cost of ownership perspective, highlighting hydrogen-based boilers for various low-grade, mid-grade and high-grade heating applications.

Link to Press Release: Hydrogen Insights 2021 - Hydrogen Council

Link to Report: Hydrogen-Insights-2021-Report.pdf (hydrogencouncil.com)

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho, states, “Supported by the global shift of regulators, investors and consumers toward decarbonization, hydrogen is receiving unprecedented interest and investments.  Given Jericho’s recent acquisition of Hydrogen Technologies Inc.’s novel and patented hydrogen-based cleanH2steam DCC boiler, we are pleased to see industry reports outlining the incredible progress and macro tailwinds pushing hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel and feedstock required to meet our global sustainability goals.  Our HTI cleanH2steam DCC boiler solution provides zero emissions, higher overall efficiencies while remaining cost competitive with traditional hydrocarbon boiler systems.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jericho Proud to Support Hydrogen Council’s Newest Report Highlighting Hydrogen’s Growing Role in the Clean Energy Sector TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: JCO; Frankfurt: JLM; OTC: JROOF) is pleased to support the Hydrogen Council’s new report released Wednesday …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:04 Uhr
Jericho ist stolz darauf, den neuesten Bericht des Hydrogen Council zu unterstützen, der die wachsende Rolle von Wasserstoff als saubere Energie hervorhebt
16.02.21
Jericho erhält endgültige Genehmigungen von Behörden und Aktionären für die Übernahme von Hydrogen Technologies
16.02.21
Jericho Receives Final Regulatory and Shareholder Approvals for Hydrogen Technologies Acquisition
27.01.21
Jericho Oil: Hydrogen Technologies Inc. Launches New Website and Marketing Materials
23.01.21
Jericho Expands Energy Portfolio with Agreement for the Acquisition of Hydrogen Technology

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
4
Jericho Oil buys hydrogen boiler manufacturer HTI