 

Exercise of Warrants

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Exercise of Warrants

Dublin and London – 19 February 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), announces that 1,954,038 warrants of 3p each have been exercised raising £58,621.14 for the Company. The warrants were issued as part of the fundraising in May 2020.

Providence Resources has issued a total of 1,954,038 new Ordinary Shares (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to the warrant holder.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth. It is expected that admission to trading on each exchange ("Admission") will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM and Euronext Growth at 8.00 a.m. on 25 February 2021.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued and credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of those Ordinary Shares and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company. The total issued share capital of the Company, as increased by the New Ordinary Shares, will be 890,756,912 Ordinary Shares.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c.                                                                    Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn,
Chief Executive Officer

J&E Davy                                                                                                          Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

Murray Consultants                                                                                      Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Joe Heron


 

 

 

 




Wertpapier


