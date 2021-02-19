- APCOA opens its car parks as Urban Hubs to provide the physical and digital infrastructure for strategic partners in mobility, electrification, logistics and on-demand services.

APCOA URBAN HUBS are Providing the Physical and Digital Service Infrastructure for Sustainable Urban Life
19.02.2021

- With the strategic expansion of its product portfolio, APCOA forms an integrated ecosystem of Smart City and Smart Mobility services and actively contributes to the sustainable transformation of urban areas and the reduction of CO2 emissions

- APCOA sees substantial revenue potential by opening its more than 1.5 million parking spaces and over 1.9 million sqm available logistics space for urban logistics, mobility, electric charging infrastructure and technology services

- Real estate owners benefit from embedding their properties in the digital urban ecosystem and gain access to APCOA's exclusive network of partners

- APCOA's strategic partners include Bosch, BVG, Daimler, E.ON, HERE Technologies, Sixt and UFO Drive amongst others

Stuttgart, 19. February 2021 - APCOA PARKING (APCOA), Europe's leading parking space operator, has launched APCOA URBAN HUBS to create an integrated ecosystem for the future-ready and sustainable use of parking spaces. To develop and implement their own business models, strategic partners get access to the physical and digital infrastructure of APCOA. Customers on the other hand, benefit from an expanded range of innovative services and products. Lastly, the asset values of real estate owners are enhanced by higher frequencies due to a wide range of additional use cases based on APCOA's strong network of strategic partners.

"The digital and on-demand economy, especially in the field of mobility and logistics, needs a physical basis and a smart and flexible infrastructure. With more than 11,000 sites we have created Europe's largest network of digitally connected car parks. Our hubs combine parking with logistics and technology services, shared mobility platforms and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles - and are already making a major contribution to creating the Smart Cities of the future", explains Philippe Op de Beeck, CEO of APCOA PARKING Group.