 

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) approved a quarterly dividend on its Class A common stock of $0.25 per share payable on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 9, 2021.

About the Company

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel under the IVY INVESTMENTS brand (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our wealth management channel (through independent financial advisors associated with WADDELL & REED, INC.), and our institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.



