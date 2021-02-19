Essent Group Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2021.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $123.6 million or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $147.0 million or $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the full year 2020, net income was $413.0 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, compared to $555.7 million, or $5.66 per diluted share for 2019.

“2020 was a challenging year for our country and economy, however, we were pleased with the confidence that our buy, manage and distribute operating model provides our stakeholders in navigating the COVID-19 environment,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “During 2020, we were also pleased with housing’s resilience, which remains the bright spot in the economy entering 2021 as supply-demand imbalances and favorable first-time home buying trends persist which are positive for our franchise.”

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Insurance in force as of December 31, 2020 was $198.9 billion, compared to $190.8 billion as of September 30, 2020 and $164.0 billion as of December 31, 2019.

New insurance written for the fourth quarter was $29.6 billion, compared to $36.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and $15.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net premiums earned for the fourth quarter were $222.3 million, compared to $222.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $207.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The expense ratio for the fourth quarter was 16.6%, compared to 16.7% in the third quarter of 2020 and 19.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The provision for losses and LAE for the fourth quarter was $62.1 million, compared to a provision of $55.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a provision of $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The percentage of loans in default as of December 31, 2020 was 3.93%, compared to 4.54% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.85% as of December 31, 2019. As of January 31, 2021, the percentage of loans in default was 3.89%.



The combined ratio for the fourth quarter was 44.5%, compared to 41.6% in the third quarter of 2020 and 25.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The consolidated balance of cash and investments at December 31, 2020 was $4.8 billion, including cash and investment balances at Essent Group Ltd. of $562.7 million.

The combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., was 11.1:1 as of December 31, 2020.

On October 8, 2020, Essent Guaranty, Inc. obtained $399.2 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written by Essent in September 2019 through July 2020 from Radnor Re 2020-2 Ltd., a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer. Radnor Re 2020-2 Ltd. is not a subsidiary or an affiliate of Essent Group Ltd.

On October 14, 2020, Essent Group Ltd. entered into an amended and restated credit facility, increasing to $625 million the committed capacity and extending the contractual maturity to October 16, 2023.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Exhibit C Historical Quarterly Data Exhibit D New Insurance Written Exhibit E Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit F Other Risk in Force Exhibit G Portfolio Vintage Data Exhibit H Reinsurance Vintage Data Exhibit I Portfolio Geographic Data Exhibit J Defaults, Reserve for Losses and LAE, and Claims Exhibit K Investments Available for Sale Exhibit L Insurance Company Capital Exhibit M Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Book Value per Share

Exhibit A Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Direct premiums written $ 245,437 $ 207,263 $ 922,851 $ 796,344 Ceded premiums (31,194 ) (10,770 ) (88,738 ) (35,499 ) Net premiums written 214,243 196,493 834,113 760,845 Decrease in unearned premiums 8,096 11,178 28,451 16,580 Net premiums earned 222,339 207,671 862,564 777,425 Net investment income 20,949 21,977 80,087 83,542 Realized investment gains, net 564 833 2,697 3,229 Other income (loss) 3,347 (1,719 ) 9,806 3,371 Total revenues 247,199 228,762 955,154 867,567 Losses and expenses: Provision for losses and LAE 62,073 10,929 301,293 32,986 Other underwriting and operating expenses 36,825 41,231 154,691 165,369 Interest expense 2,149 2,218 9,074 10,151 Total losses and expenses 101,047 54,378 465,058 208,506 Income before income taxes 146,152 174,384 490,096 659,061 Income tax expense 22,550 27,426 77,055 103,348 Net income $ 123,602 $ 146,958 $ 413,041 $ 555,713 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.50 $ 3.89 $ 5.68 Diluted 1.10 1.49 3.88 5.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 111,908 97,830 106,098 97,762 Diluted 112,310 98,376 106,376 98,227 Net income $ 123,602 $ 146,958 $ 413,041 $ 555,713 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments 5,840 (6,540 ) 82,087 85,180 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 5,840 (6,540 ) 82,087 85,180 Comprehensive income $ 129,442 $ 140,418 $ 495,128 $ 640,893 Loss ratio 27.9 % 5.3 % 34.9 % 4.2 % Expense ratio 16.6 19.9 17.9 21.3 Combined ratio 44.5 % 25.1 % 52.9 % 25.5 %

Exhibit B Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Assets Investments Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value $ 3,838,513 $ 3,035,385 Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 726,860 315,362 Total investments available for sale 4,565,373 3,350,747 Other invested assets 88,904 78,873 Total investments 4,654,277 3,429,620 Cash 102,830 71,350 Accrued investment income 19,948 18,535 Accounts receivable 50,140 40,655 Deferred policy acquisition costs 17,005 15,705 Property and equipment 15,095 17,308 Prepaid federal income tax 302,636 261,885 Other assets 40,793 18,367 Total assets $ 5,202,724 $ 3,873,425 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Reserve for losses and LAE $ 374,941 $ 69,362 Unearned premium reserve 250,436 278,887 Net deferred tax liability 305,109 249,620 Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs 321,720 224,237 Other accrued liabilities 87,885 66,474 Total liabilities 1,340,091 888,580 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common shares, $0.015 par value: Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 112,423 shares in 2020 and 98,394 shares in 2019 1,686 1,476 Additional paid-in capital 1,571,163 1,118,655 Accumulated other comprehensive income 138,274 56,187 Retained earnings 2,151,510 1,808,527 Total stockholders' equity 3,862,633 2,984,845 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,202,724 $ 3,873,425 Return on average equity 12.1 % 20.8 %

Exhibit C Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Historical Quarterly Data 2020 2019 Selected Income Statement Data December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Net premiums written $ 214,243 $ 222,223 $ 205,904 $ 191,743 $ 196,493 $ 198,304 $ 188,404 $ 177,644 Net premiums earned (1) 222,339 222,258 211,471 206,496 207,671 203,473 188,490 177,791 Other revenues (2) 24,860 20,780 24,606 22,344 21,091 22,914 23,402 22,735 Total revenues 247,199 243,038 236,077 228,840 228,762 226,387 211,892 200,526 Losses and expenses: Provision for losses and LAE 62,073 55,280 175,877 8,063 10,929 9,990 4,960 7,107 Other underwriting and operating expenses 36,825 37,100 38,819 41,947 41,231 41,588 41,520 41,030 Interest expense 2,149 2,227 2,566 2,132 2,218 2,584 2,679 2,670 Total losses and expenses 101,047 94,607 217,262 52,142 54,378 54,162 49,159 50,807 Income before income taxes 146,152 148,431 18,815 176,698 174,384 172,225 162,733 149,719 Income tax expense (3) 22,550 23,895 3,435 27,175 27,426 27,595 26,328 21,999 Net income $ 123,602 $ 124,536 $ 15,380 $ 149,523 $ 146,958 $ 144,630 $ 136,405 $ 127,720 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.11 $ 0.15 $ 1.53 $ 1.50 $ 1.48 $ 1.39 $ 1.31 Diluted 1.10 1.11 0.15 1.52 1.49 1.47 1.39 1.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 111,908 111,908 102,500 97,949 97,830 97,822 97,798 97,595 Diluted 112,310 112,134 102,605 98,326 98,376 98,257 98,170 98,104 Other Data: Loss ratio (4) 27.9 % 24.9 % 83.2 % 3.9 % 5.3 % 4.9 % 2.6 % 4.0 % Expense ratio (5) 16.6 16.7 18.4 20.3 19.9 20.4 22.0 23.1 Combined ratio 44.5 % 41.6 % 101.5 % 24.2 % 25.1 % 25.3 % 24.7 % 27.1 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.0 % 13.5 % 1.8 % 19.6 % 20.1 % 20.8 % 20.9 % 20.9 % (1) Net premiums earned also includes premiums earned on GSE and other risk share. See Exhibit F. (2) Certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements contain an embedded derivative as the premium ceded under those agreements will vary based on changes in interest rates. For each of the three month periods noted, Other revenues include net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of these embedded derivatives as follows: December 31, 2020: ($209); September 30, 2020: ($677); June 30, 2020: $2,502; March 31, 2020: ($4,200); December 31, 2019: ($3,585); September 30, 2019: ($760); June 30, 2019: $1,160 and March 31, 2019: $1,424. (3) Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was reduced by $620 and $1,956, respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units during each period. (4) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned. (5) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Exhibit C, continued Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Historical Quarterly Data 2020 2019 Other Data, continued: December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ($ in thousands) U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Flow: New insurance written $ 29,566,820 $ 36,664,583 $ 28,163,212 $ 13,549,299 $ 15,839,836 $ 18,719,876 $ 17,973,505 $ 10,945,307 New risk written 7,051,173 8,938,544 6,875,250 3,384,171 3,966,363 4,695,611 4,485,217 2,713,389 Bulk: New insurance written $ — $ — $ — $ 151 $ — $ 6,133 $ 29,524 $ 55,002 New risk written — — — 24 — 842 2,129 6,542 Total: Average gross premium rate (6) 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.50 % Average net premium rate (7) 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.48 % New insurance written $ 29,566,820 $ 36,664,583 $ 28,163,212 $ 13,549,450 $ 15,839,836 $ 18,726,009 $ 18,003,029 $ 11,000,309 New risk written $ 7,051,173 $ 8,938,544 $ 6,875,250 $ 3,384,195 $ 3,966,363 $ 4,696,453 $ 4,487,346 $ 2,719,931 Insurance in force (end of period) $ 198,882,352 $ 190,811,292 $ 174,646,273 $ 165,615,503 $ 164,005,853 $ 160,962,192 $ 153,317,157 $ 143,181,641 Gross risk in force (end of period) (8) $ 49,565,150 $ 47,838,668 $ 43,993,989 $ 41,865,977 $ 41,402,950 $ 40,540,289 $ 38,531,090 $ 35,925,830 Risk in force (end of period) $ 41,339,262 $ 41,219,216 $ 39,113,879 $ 38,290,022 $ 38,947,857 $ 38,784,584 $ 37,034,687 $ 34,744,417 Policies in force 799,893 781,836 733,651 706,714 702,925 693,085 666,705 629,808 Weighted average coverage (9) 24.9 % 25.1 % 25.2 % 25.3 % 25.2 % 25.2 % 25.1 % 25.1 % Annual persistency 60.1 % 64.2 % 67.9 % 73.9 % 77.5 % 82.1 % 84.8 % 85.1 % Loans in default (count) 31,469 35,464 38,068 5,841 5,947 5,232 4,405 4,096 Percentage of loans in default 3.93 % 4.54 % 5.19 % 0.83 % 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.66 % 0.65 % Other Risk in Force GSE and other risk share (10) $ 1,416,719 $ 1,216,353 $ 1,031,699 $ 1,100,966 $ 895,374 $ 849,184 $ 802,530 $ 771,175 Credit Facility Borrowings outstanding $ 325,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 225,000 $ 225,000 $ 225,000 $ 225,000 Undrawn committed capacity $ 300,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 $ 275,000 $ 275,000 $ 275,000 $ 275,000 Weighted average interest rate (end of period) 2.19 % (6) Average gross premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized premiums earned for the U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio, before reductions for premiums ceded under third-party reinsurance, by average insurance in force for the period. (7) Average net premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized net premiums earned for the U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio by average insurance in force for the period. (8) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance. (9) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force. (10) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Re provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Exhibit D Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information New Insurance Written: Flow NIW by Credit Score Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 13,330,379 45.1 % $ 6,486,486 40.9 % $ 48,037,084 44.5 % $ 25,738,423 40.5 % 740-759 5,069,530 17.1 2,880,429 18.2 19,385,541 17.9 11,152,853 17.6 720-739 4,134,782 14.0 2,401,806 15.2 15,744,485 14.6 9,340,180 14.7 700-719 3,385,670 11.5 1,860,120 11.7 12,409,936 11.5 7,555,687 11.9 680-699 1,743,694 5.9 1,235,223 7.8 6,871,511 6.4 5,248,330 8.3 <=679 1,902,765 6.4 975,772 6.2 5,495,357 5.1 4,443,051 7.0 Total $ 29,566,820 100.0 % $ 15,839,836 100.0 % $ 107,943,914 100.0 % $ 63,478,524 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 748 745 749 744 NIW by LTV Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 6,317,550 21.4 % $ 2,084,932 13.2 % $ 20,124,987 18.6 % $ 7,874,266 12.4 % 85.01% to 90.00% 9,629,373 32.6 4,757,915 30.0 34,020,882 31.5 17,847,603 28.1 90.01% to 95.00% 11,134,923 37.6 6,771,196 42.7 42,517,221 39.4 26,852,903 42.3 95.01% and above 2,484,974 8.4 2,225,793 14.1 11,280,824 10.5 10,903,752 17.2 Total $ 29,566,820 100.0 % $ 15,839,836 100.0 % $ 107,943,914 100.0 % $ 63,478,524 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 91 % 92 % 91 % 92 % NIW by Product Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Single Premium policies 7.7 % 10.4 % 9.0 % 11.1 % Monthly Premium policies 92.3 89.6 91.0 88.9 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Purchase 61.6 % 71.8 % 60.4 % 80.4 % Refinance 38.4 28.2 39.6 19.6 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Exhibit E Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Portfolio by Credit Score IIF by FICO score December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 82,452,139 41.5 % $ 78,923,142 41.4 % $ 68,123,523 41.5 % 740-759 34,538,761 17.3 33,229,396 17.4 27,886,603 17.0 720-739 29,599,646 14.9 28,496,228 15.0 24,069,139 14.7 700-719 23,807,982 12.0 22,748,385 11.9 19,183,219 11.7 680-699 15,538,235 7.8 15,302,772 8.0 13,713,164 8.4 <=679 12,945,589 6.5 12,111,369 6.3 11,030,205 6.7 Total $ 198,882,352 100.0 % $ 190,811,292 100.0 % $ 164,005,853 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 745 745 745 Gross RIF by FICO score December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 20,336,799 41.0 % $ 19,606,502 41.0 % $ 17,082,683 41.3 % 740-759 8,682,265 17.5 8,395,009 17.5 7,056,654 17.0 720-739 7,504,065 15.1 7,251,499 15.2 6,150,334 14.9 700-719 5,970,851 12.1 5,738,412 12.0 4,873,597 11.8 680-699 3,887,059 7.9 3,853,734 8.0 3,491,755 8.4 <=679 3,184,111 6.4 2,993,512 6.3 2,747,927 6.6 Total $ 49,565,150 100.0 % $ 47,838,668 100.0 % $ 41,402,950 100.0 % Portfolio by LTV IIF by LTV December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 27,308,296 13.7 % $ 23,979,065 12.6 % $ 17,128,008 10.5 % 85.01% to 90.00% 58,606,394 29.5 55,453,633 29.1 46,771,386 28.5 90.01% to 95.00% 86,169,485 43.3 84,573,433 44.3 76,611,494 46.7 95.01% and above 26,798,177 13.5 26,805,161 14.0 23,494,965 14.3 Total $ 198,882,352 100.0 % $ 190,811,292 100.0 % $ 164,005,853 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 92 % 92 % 92 % Gross RIF by LTV December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 3,142,034 6.3 % $ 2,759,320 5.8 % $ 1,977,361 4.8 % 85.01% to 90.00% 14,061,553 28.4 13,307,205 27.8 11,249,383 27.2 90.01% to 95.00% 24,895,471 50.2 24,391,376 51.0 21,981,598 53.1 95.01% and above 7,466,092 15.1 7,380,767 15.4 6,194,608 14.9 Total $ 49,565,150 100.0 % $ 47,838,668 100.0 % $ 41,402,950 100.0 % Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period IIF by Loan Amortization Period December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) FRM 30 years and higher $ 187,704,000 94.4 % $ 180,135,430 94.4 % $ 154,905,519 94.5 % FRM 20-25 years 4,365,585 2.2 3,945,019 2.1 2,854,560 1.7 FRM 15 years 4,776,068 2.4 4,417,092 2.3 3,300,715 2.0 ARM 5 years and higher 2,036,699 1.0 2,313,751 1.2 2,945,059 1.8 Total $ 198,882,352 100.0 % $ 190,811,292 100.0 % $ 164,005,853 100.0 %

Exhibit F Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Other Risk in Force 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 GSE and other risk share (1): Premiums earned $ 13,624 $ 11,132 $ 10,655 $ 10,778 $ 9,867 $ 9,284 $ 8,622 $ 7,894 Risk in Force $ 1,416,719 $ 1,216,353 $ 1,031,699 $ 1,100,966 $ 895,374 $ 849,184 $ 802,530 $ 771,175 Weighted average credit score 746 747 746 746 745 746 748 747 Weighted average LTV 84 % 84 % 85 % 85 % 85 % 85 % 85 % 85 % (1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Exhibit I Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Portfolio Geographic Data IIF by State December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 CA 12.0 % 11.2 % 10.0 % TX 9.7 9.6 8.6 FL 8.7 8.5 7.9 CO 4.1 4.1 3.7 WA 3.8 3.9 4.4 AZ 3.6 3.5 3.3 IL 3.4 3.5 3.7 NJ 3.3 3.4 3.6 VA 3.1 3.2 3.2 MD 3.0 3.0 2.8 All Others 45.3 46.1 48.8 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross RIF by State December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 CA 11.8 % 11.0 % 9.8 % TX 10.0 9.9 8.9 FL 9.0 8.7 8.0 CO 4.1 4.0 3.6 WA 3.8 3.9 4.4 AZ 3.5 3.4 3.2 IL 3.3 3.4 3.5 NJ 3.2 3.3 3.6 GA 3.1 3.1 3.3 VA 3.1 3.1 3.1 All Others 45.1 46.2 48.6 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Exhibit J Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Defaults, Reserve for Losses and LAE, and Claims Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning default inventory 35,464 5,232 5,947 4,024 Plus: new defaults 8,745 3,826 62,649 13,304 Less: cures (12,679 ) (3,027 ) (36,711 ) (10,985 ) Less: claims paid (49 ) (80 ) (378 ) (377 ) Less: rescissions and denials, net (12 ) (4 ) (38 ) (19 ) Ending default inventory 31,469 5,947 31,469 5,947 Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 307,737 $ 61,436 $ 69,362 $ 49,464 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 11,898 — 71 — Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period 295,839 61,436 69,291 49,464 Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in: Current period 63,949 12,658 317,516 50,562 Prior years (1,876 ) (1,729 ) (16,223 ) (17,576 ) Incurred losses and LAE during the period 62,073 10,929 301,293 32,986 Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in: Current period 524 631 1,018 1,288 Prior years 1,508 2,443 13,686 11,871 Loss and LAE payments during the period 2,032 3,074 14,704 13,159 Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period 355,880 69,291 355,880 69,291 Plus: Reinsurance recoverables 19,061 71 19,061 71 Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period $ 374,941 $ 69,362 $ 374,941 $ 69,362 Claims Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Number of claims paid 49 80 378 377 Total amount paid for claims (in thousands) $ 1,922 $ 2,922 $ 14,354 $ 12,613 Average amount paid per claim (in thousands) $ 39 $ 37 $ 38 $ 33 Severity 62 % 76 % 75 % 74 %

Exhibit K Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Investments Available for Sale Investments Available for Sale by Asset Class Asset Class December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent U.S. Treasury securities $ 268,444 5.9 % $ 242,206 7.2 % U.S. agency securities 18,085 0.4 33,605 1.0 U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities 995,905 21.8 848,334 25.3 Municipal debt securities 551,517 12.1 361,638 10.8 Non-U.S. government securities 61,607 1.3 54,995 1.7 Corporate debt securities 1,126,512 24.7 880,301 26.3 Residential and commercial mortgage securities 409,282 9.0 288,281 8.6 Asset-backed securities 454,717 9.9 326,025 9.7 Money market funds 679,304 14.9 315,362 9.4 Total investments available for sale $ 4,565,373 100.0 % $ 3,350,747 100.0 % Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating Rating (1) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent Aaa $ 2,564,746 56.2 % $ 1,817,905 54.2 % Aa1 133,100 2.9 109,122 3.3 Aa2 260,462 5.7 145,282 4.3 Aa3 204,917 4.5 159,599 4.8 A1 249,710 5.5 206,643 6.2 A2 401,175 8.8 183,780 5.5 A3 229,882 5.0 191,933 5.7 Baa1 260,602 5.7 232,490 6.9 Baa2 178,926 3.9 179,664 5.4 Baa3 48,199 1.1 65,119 1.9 Below Baa3 33,654 0.7 59,210 1.8 Total investments available for sale $ 4,565,373 100.0 % $ 3,350,747 100.0 % (1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available. Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield Effective Duration December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent < 1 Year $ 1,568,505 34.4 % $ 1,038,782 31.0 % 1 to < 2 Years 581,003 12.7 306,148 9.1 2 to < 3 Years 616,069 13.5 348,708 10.4 3 to < 4 Years 426,333 9.3 361,147 10.8 4 to < 5 Years 367,633 8.1 443,382 13.2 5 or more Years 1,005,830 22.0 852,580 25.5 Total investments available for sale $ 4,565,373 100.0 % $ 3,350,747 100.0 % Pre-tax investment income yield: Three months ended December 31, 2020 2.00 % Year ended December 31, 2020 2.11 % Net cash and investments at holding company, Essent Group Ltd.: ($ in thousands) As of December 31, 2020 $ 562,714 As of December 31, 2019 $ 98,376

Exhibit L Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Insurance Company Capital December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) U.S. Mortgage Insurance Subsidiaries: Combined statutory capital (1) $ 2,659,161 $ 2,335,828 Combined net risk in force (2) $ 29,493,572 $ 29,460,191 Risk-to-capital ratios: (3) Essent Guaranty, Inc. 11.5:1 13.1:1 Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. 1.7:1 2.9:1 Combined (4) 11.1:1 12.6:1 Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (5): Available Assets $ 2,855,923 $ 2,337,086 Minimum Required Assets 1,647,225 1,499,369 PMIERs excess Available Assets $ 1,208,698 $ 837,717 Essent Reinsurance Ltd.: Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis) $ 1,101,003 $ 939,360 Net risk in force (2) $ 12,892,300 $ 10,314,942 (1) Combined statutory capital equals the sum of statutory capital of Essent Guaranty, Inc. plus Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., after eliminating the impact of intercompany transactions. Statutory capital is computed based on accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual. (2) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established. (3) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital. (4) The combined risk-to-capital ratio equals the sum of the net risk in force of Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. divided by the combined statutory capital. (5) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.

Exhibit M Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Book Value per Share

We believe that long-term growth in Adjusted Book Value per Share is an important measure of our financial performance and is the basis for measures used to determine vesting on certain restricted stock granted to senior management under the Company’s long-term incentive plan. Adjusted Book Value per Share is a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted Book Value per Share may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Adjusted Book Value per Share is one measure used to monitor our results and should not be viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Book Value per Share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Book Value by Common Shares and Share Units Outstanding. Adjusted Book Value is defined as consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Company, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) plus the proceeds, if any, from the assumed exercise of all "in-the-money" options, warrants and similar instruments. Common Shares and Share Units Outstanding is defined as total common shares outstanding plus all equity instruments (including restricted share units and dividend equivalent units) issued to management and the Board of Directors and any "in-the-money" options, warrants and similar instruments. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) includes unrealized gains and losses that arise from changes in the market value of the Company’s investments. The Company does not view these unrealized gains and losses to be indicative of our fundamental operating performance. As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company does not have any options, warrants and similar instruments outstanding.

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Adjusted Book Value to the most comparable GAAP amount as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 in accordance with Regulation G: