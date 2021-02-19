Metacrine to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, president and chief executive officer of Metacrine, will present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET.



The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.metacrine.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.