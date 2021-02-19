 

Granite Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced its 2019 financial results, reflecting a net loss of ($60.2) million (($1.29) per diluted share) compared to net income of $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) in 2018. The results include after-tax, acquisition-related expenses for 2019 and 2018 of $33.0 million and $60.5 million, respectively. Revenue in 2019 increased $158.6 million, or 5.0%, to $3.4 billion primarily due to incremental revenue from 2018 acquisitions, while gross profit decreased $113.2 million to $221.7 million due to project write downs within the Heavy Civil Operating Group. Selling, general & administrative ("SG&A") expenses in 2019 were $308.0 million, or 8.9% of revenue, compared to $272.8 million, or 8.3% of revenue, in 2018, reflecting a higher cost structure from our 2018 acquisitions.

As of December 31, 2019, Committed and Awarded Projects ("CAP")(1) was $4.4 billion, a 2.4% decrease from $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2018, as the Company works through its Heavy Civil Operating Group portfolio. Cash and marketable securities totaled $295.1 million as of December 31, 2019, and debt totaled $364.4 million.

"Since being appointed to my role in September of last year, my top priority has been to achieve compliance with our reporting requirements," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President. "We assembled the right leadership team to shape the longer-term vision to move Granite forward. We are revisiting Granite's strategic plan, and I look forward to sharing an update in the near future."

Granite's Audit/Compliance Committee Investigation Completed

The previously announced investigation by the Audit/Compliance Committee is now complete. The Audit/Compliance Committee, in consultation with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements and related disclosures should no longer be relied upon for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, as well as for the first three quarters of the year ended December 31, 2019 and for each of the quarters in the year ended December 31, 2018. As a result, Granite is restating its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for those periods. Prior year consolidated financial information included herein reflects the impact of the restatement.

In addition, as of December 31, 2019, the Company has determined that it did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures due to the existence of material weaknesses. The Company has implemented, or is in the process of implementing, its remediation plan to address the material weaknesses. The Company has made certain personnel and organizational changes, and it is implementing additional oversight, training and communication programs regarding our Code of Conduct and project forecasting. The Company is also enhancing its internal controls over financial reporting.

“The completion of the investigation and filing of our Annual Report represents the conclusion of a very thorough process,” said Larkin. “We are committed to remediating all material weaknesses in our control environment and strengthening our processes and controls within the Heavy Civil Operating Group. These on-going remediation actions will be completed as soon as possible and will not only improve our internal control over financial reporting, but will also enhance processes and communication across the organization.” Larkin continued, “These actions further support the results of our strategic review of the Heavy Civil Operating Group that we outlined in October 2019, which included establishing a new Heavy Civil Operating Group management team. Since that time, we have also narrowed the footprint of the Heavy Civil Operating Group, including the closure of our New York office in January 2021. As we continue to work to de-risk our Heavy Civil Operating Group portfolio, we are now pursuing opportunities in markets where Granite’s presence, capabilities and resources provide strategic advantages. These actions will better position Granite to deploy its capital efficiently and to maximize shareholder value. I look forward to sharing more about this with you during our earnings call at the end of February.”

In connection with the independent investigation, Granite voluntarily contacted and subsequently received subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Division of Enforcement. The Company is fulfilling document requests from the SEC, and will continue to cooperate with the SEC in its investigation.

(1)

CAP is comprised of contract backlog (unearned revenue and other awards), as well as awarded construction management/general contractor, construction manager at-risk, and progressive design build projects not yet included in contract backlog.

Fiscal Year 2019 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 

Transportation Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

Revenue

 

$

1,892,149

 

 

$

1,946,750

 

 

$

(54,601

)

 

 

-2.8

%

Gross profit

 

$

55,001

 

 

$

137,086

 

 

$

(82,085

)

 

 

-59.9

%

Gross profit as a percent of revenue

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

Committed and Awarded Projects

 

$

3,458,632

 

 

$

3,609,920

 

 

$

(151,288

)

 

 

-4.2

%

The Transportation segment revenue and gross profit decreased due to forecast revisions on certain projects in the Heavy Civil Operating Group. In 2019 and 2018, the Heavy Civil Operating Group recognized gross losses of ($138.7) million and ($54.4) million, respectively. These losses overshadowed our core transportation construction business' exceptional performance in 2019, despite inclement weather in the West experienced through May and again in December.

Segment CAP decreased $151.3 million to $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2019 reflecting the progression of Heavy Civil Operating Group projects, offset by new awards highlighted by the $348 million progressive-design build, Granite led job in Utah that moved into backlog in the fourth quarter of 2019. Heavy Civil Operating Group CAP declined $285 million as of December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.

Water Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

Revenue

 

$

468,730

 

 

$

345,861

 

 

$

122,869

 

 

 

35.5

%

Gross profit

 

$

29,766

 

 

$

59,134

 

 

$

(29,368

)

 

 

-49.7

%

Gross profit as a percent of revenue

 

 

6.4

%

 

 

17.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

Committed and Awarded Projects

 

$

226,023

 

 

$

330,083

 

 

$

(104,060

)

 

 

-31.5

%

The Water segment revenue increase was due to incremental revenues from the acquisitions of Layne Christensen Company and LiquiForce in the second quarter of 2018 partially offset by unrepeated emergency work performed in 2018. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to write downs on three projects totaling $22.5 million during 2019 combined with emergency work performed in 2018 that was not repeated in 2019.

Segment CAP totaled $226.0 million as of December 31, 2019 reflecting the progression on existing projects.

Specialty Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

Change

 

Revenue

 

$

727,537

 

 

$

625,666

 

 

$

101,871

 

 

 

16.3

%

Gross profit

 

$

86,729

 

 

$

89,935

 

 

$

(3,206

)

 

 

-3.6

%

Gross profit as a percent of revenue

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

14.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

Committed and Awarded Projects

 

$

696,570

 

 

$

547,194

 

 

$

149,376

 

 

 

27.3

%

The Specialty segment revenue increase was due to increased volume in the West led by private sector customers combined with incremental revenues from the Layne Christensen Company acquisition in the second quarter of 2018. Specialty segment gross profit decreased $3.2 million primarily due to lower profitability on a tunnel project in 2019.

Specialty segment CAP increased $149.4 million driven by successful bids in the Heavy Civil and Federal Operating Groups.

Materials Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

Revenue

 

$

357,190

 

 

$

368,754

 

 

$

(11,564

)

 

 

-3.1

%

Gross profit

 

$

50,182

 

 

$

48,685

 

 

$

1,497

 

 

 

3.1

%

Gross profit as a percent of revenue

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Materials segment revenue decline reflects lower volumes due to inclement weather in the first half of 2019. The Materials segment gross profit increase reflects cost reduction efforts in our California and Northwest operating groups.

Outlook

  • Fourth Quarter 2020 Preliminary Select Financial Information

     The Company had $670.9 million of available liquidity as of December 31, 2020, inclusive of $441.3 million of cash and marketable securities, compared to $295.1 million of cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019. Debt was $338.8 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $364.4 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company did not have any borrowings under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2020 and continues to focus on prudent working capital management.

    During the fourth quarter of 2020, Heavy Civil Operating Group CAP decreased by $170 million from third quarter of 2020, as the Company continues to work through Heavy Civil Operating Group backlog and focuses on maintaining discipline with regard to pursuits of new projects in line with our Heavy Civil Operating Group strategic review. This decrease was more than offset by new awards in our core construction businesses, resulting in a net increase of CAP during the quarter of $0.1 billion. CAP totaled $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, including over $1.5 billion of best-value procurement work(2).

    During 2020, we recorded goodwill impairments related to our Water and Mineral Services Operating Group totaling $147.1 million. The impairments are primarily attributable to an adverse change in the business climate, exacerbated by economic disruption and market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

    (2)

    Best value procurement work includes construction management/general contractor, construction management at-risk, and progressive design build projects.


  • Conference Call

     The Company will hold its next call with the investment community in conjunction with the release of its third quarter 2020 results, which is expected before the end of February. A press release will be issued at a later date providing more details on the timing with dial in information.

  • Late Filing 2020 Form 10-K

     Given the significant effort and focus on filing the Company's 2019 Form 10-K and anticipated filings of the Company's 2020 Form 10-Qs before the end of February, the Company does not expect to complete and file its 2020 annual report on Form 10-K by the required filing or Form 12b-25 extension dates. The Company expects to file its 2020 annual report on Form 10-K before the end of March 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements contained in this news release that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, outcomes, outlook, guidance, backlog, Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP), results, preliminary select financial information and the expected completion and filing of Granite's quarterly and annual reports for 2020, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “future,” “outlook,” “assumes,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “appears,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, outcomes, outlook, guidance, backlog, CAP, results, preliminary select financial information and the expected completion and filing of Granite's quarterly and annual reports for 2020. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those specifically described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

December 31,

 

2019

 

 

2018

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

262,273

 

 

$

272,804

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

 

27,799

 

 

 

30,002

 

Receivables, net

 

 

547,417

 

 

 

484,753

 

Contract assets

 

 

211,441

 

 

 

184,247

 

Inventories

 

 

88,885

 

 

 

88,623

 

Equity in construction joint ventures

 

 

193,110

 

 

 

231,365

 

Other current assets

 

 

46,016

 

 

 

48,710

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,376,941

 

 

 

1,340,504

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

542,297

 

 

 

549,688

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

36,098

 

Investments in affiliates

 

 

84,176

 

 

 

84,354

 

Goodwill

 

 

264,279

 

 

 

259,471

 

Right of use assets

 

 

72,534

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

50,158

 

 

 

30,142

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

106,703

 

 

 

126,893

 

Total assets

 

$

2,502,088

 

 

$

2,427,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

8,244

 

 

$

47,286

 

Accounts payable

 

 

400,775

 

 

 

256,757

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

95,737

 

 

 

109,011

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

337,300

 

 

 

324,383

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

842,056

 

 

 

737,437

 

Long-term debt

 

 

356,108

 

 

 

335,119

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

58,618

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

3,754

 

 

 

4,160

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

63,136

 

 

 

61,080

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 45,503,805 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 46,665,889 shares as of December 31, 2018

 

 

456

 

 

 

467

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

549,307

 

 

 

564,559

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(2,645

)

 

 

(749

)

Retained earnings

 

 

594,353

 

 

 

679,453

 

Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity

 

 

1,141,471

 

 

 

1,243,730

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

36,945

 

 

 

45,624

 

Total equity

 

 

1,178,416

 

 

 

1,289,354

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

2,502,088

 

 

$

2,427,150

 

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

 

$

1,892,149

 

 

$

1,946,750

 

Water

 

 

468,730

 

 

 

345,861

 

Specialty

 

 

727,537

 

 

 

625,666

 

Materials

 

 

357,190

 

 

 

368,754

 

Total revenue

 

 

3,445,606

 

 

 

3,287,031

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

 

 

1,837,148

 

 

 

1,809,664

 

Water

 

 

438,964

 

 

 

286,727

 

Specialty

 

 

640,808

 

 

 

535,731

 

Materials

 

 

307,008

 

 

 

320,069

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

3,223,928

 

 

 

2,952,191

 

Gross profit

 

 

221,678

 

 

 

334,840

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

307,981

 

 

 

272,776

 

Acquisition and integration expenses

 

 

15,299

 

 

 

61,520

 

Gain on sales of property and equipment

 

 

(18,703

)

 

 

(7,672

)

Operating (loss) income

 

 

(82,899

)

 

 

8,216

 

Other (income) expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(7,433

)

 

 

(6,082

)

Interest expense

 

 

18,374

 

 

 

14,571

 

Equity in income of affiliates, net

 

 

(11,454

)

 

 

(6,935

)

Other income, net

 

 

(5,308

)

 

 

(1,666

)

Total other income

 

 

(5,821

)

 

 

(112

)

(Loss) income before benefit from income taxes

 

 

(77,078

)

 

 

8,328

 

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

(20,376

)

 

 

(3,208

)

Net (loss) income

 

 

(56,702

)

 

 

11,536

 

Amount attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

(3,489

)

 

 

(10,954

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated

 

$

(60,191

)

 

$

582

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(1.29

)

 

$

0.01

 

Diluted

 

$

(1.29

)

 

$

0.01

 

Weighted average shares of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

46,559

 

 

 

43,564

 

Diluted

 

 

46,559

 

 

 

44,025

 

Dividends per common share

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.52

 

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(56,702

)

 

$

11,536

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

123,418

 

 

 

111,544

 

Gain on sales of property and equipment, net

 

 

(18,703

)

 

 

(4,910

)

Change in deferred income taxes

 

 

(22,924

)

 

 

12,110

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

10,213

 

 

 

14,784

 

Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

120,632

 

 

 

44,689

 

Net income from affiliates

 

 

(11,454

)

 

 

(6,935

)

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

4,020

 

 

 

4,916

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:

 

 

(37,062

)

 

 

(101,344

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

111,438

 

 

 

86,390

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

(9,952

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(106,828

)

 

 

(111,101

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

37,091

 

 

 

16,238

 

Cash paid to purchase businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

 

 

(6,227

)

 

 

(55,027

)

Proceeds from the sale of a business

 

 

 

 

 

47,812

 

Other investing activities, net

 

 

5,642

 

 

 

(2,568

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(40,322

)

 

 

(39,598

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

105,574

 

 

 

203,250

 

Proceeds from issuance of 2.75% Convertible Notes, net

 

 

230,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock warrants, net

 

 

11,500

 

 

 

 

Purchase of Hedge Option, net

 

 

(37,375

)

 

 

 

Debt principal repayments

 

 

(313,150

)

 

 

(153,924

)

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(24,316

)

 

 

(22,424

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(36,900

)

 

 

(16,557

)

Contributions from non-controlling partners

 

 

68

 

 

 

200

 

Distributions to non-controlling partners

 

 

(12,235

)

 

 

(13,275

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(6,507

)

 

 

 

Other financing activities, net

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

856

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(81,637

)

 

 

(1,874

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(10,521

)

 

 

44,918

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $5,825 and $0 at beginning of period

 

 

278,629

 

 

 

233,711

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $5,835 and $5,825 at end of period

 

$

268,108

 

 

$

278,629

 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted (loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes, adjusted (benefit from) provision for income taxes, adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated and adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share to indicate the impact of amortization of debt discount related to our convertible notes and non-recurring acquisition, integration, acquired intangible amortization expenses, acquisition related depreciation and synergy costs (collectively referred to as “transaction costs”) related to the acquisition of the Layne Christensen Company and LiquiForce. Acquisition and integration costs include external transaction costs, professional fees and internal travel. Synergy costs include expenses incurred which will be eliminated as the integration of Layne and LiquiForce is completed.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

EBITDA(1)

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

Net (loss) income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated

 

$

(60,191

)

 

$

582

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(2)

 

 

123,418

 

 

 

111,544

 

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

(20,376

)

 

 

(3,208

)

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

 

10,941

 

 

 

8,489

 

EBITDA(1)

 

$

53,792

 

 

$

117,407

 

EBITDA margin(3)

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs

 

$

17,944

 

 

$

65,098

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

 

$

71,736

 

 

$

182,505

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(3)

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

5.6

%

(1)

We define EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of transaction costs as defined above.

(2)

Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations of Granite Construction Incorporated.

(3)

Represents EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $3.4 billion year ended December 31, 2019, and $3.3 billion year ended December 31, 2018.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

(Loss) income before benefit from income taxes

 

$

(77,078

)

 

$

8,328

 

Transaction costs

 

 

43,497

 

 

 

81,785

 

Amortization of debt discount(1)

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

 

Adjusted (loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

$

(32,510

)

 

$

90,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit from income taxes

 

$

(20,376

)

 

$

(3,208

)

Tax effect of the transaction costs and amortization of debt discount(2)

 

 

11,588

 

 

 

17,276

 

Adjusted (benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

$

(8,788

)

 

$

14,068

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated

 

$

(60,191

)

 

$

582

 

After-tax transaction costs and amortization of debt discount

 

 

32,980

 

 

 

64,509

 

Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated

 

$

(27,211

)

 

$

65,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders

 

$

(1.29

)

 

$

0.01

 

After-tax transaction costs and amortization of debt discount

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

1.45

 

Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

1.46

 

(1)

Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability and equity components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, the $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes that were issued in November 2019 (the “2.75 % Convertible Notes”), are separated into liability and equity components on the consolidated balance sheets. The equity component represents the excess of the $230.0 million principal amount of the 2.75% Convertible Notes over the carrying amount of the liability component (“debt discount”). We are amortizing the debt discount to interest expense using an effective interest rate of 6.62% over the expected life of the 2.75% Convertible Notes.

(2)

The tax effect of transaction costs was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax rate.

 



Granite Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced its 2019 financial results, reflecting a net loss of ($60.2) million (($1.29) per diluted share) compared to net income of $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) in 2018. The results …

