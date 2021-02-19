 

AM General Showcasing Continuous Automotive Innovation with All-New HUMVEE NXT 360 at IDEX 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 13:09  |  37   |   |   

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading light tactical vehicle manufacturer, AM General, will participate in the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) show held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre February 21-25, 2021, Stand 02-B10 in the U.S. Pavilion.  This will mark the debut of the all-new HUMVEE NXT 360, the company's newest light tactical vehicle that offers increasing levels of protection. Not only will visitors be the first to explore the vehicle, but they will also have the opportunity to learn about the company's robust and diverse product offerings.

The All-New HUMVEE NXT 360 light tactical vehicle with MRAP-level protection.

"We are enthusiastic to participate at IDEX and impressed at the level of coordination and support that the organizers have provided so that we can have a safe and successful show during these challenging times," said Nguyen Trinh, AM General Executive Vice President of International Defense. "We are also extremely excited to debut the NXT 360 to our international customers as this is the first opportunity for them to have a hands-on experience with this ground-breaking vehicle."

The company will display the all-new HUMVEE NXT 360 ES – a rugged light tactical vehicle that is redefining survivability. Built with proprietary technology, this vehicle allows for 360-degree kinetic energy threat protection as well as blast threat protection. Currently offering two variants (Base and ES), the NXT 360 leverages the existing HUMVEE platform and includes additional enhancements. The ES model will offer a 6.5L V8 turbocharged engine with 250 Hp and is equipped with a long travel suspension for increased agility no matter the terrain – all optimized for exceptional transportability via land, sea, and air.

AM General representatives will also be available to discuss the wide variety of mobility solutions the company offers, as well as provide in-depth information on its logistics services, award-winning global supply chain management, and field service support.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

Media Contact: Deborah Reyes, Global Marketing and Communications Director / AM General
E-mail: deborah.reyes@amgeneral.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440828/HUMVEE_NXT_360.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745139/AM_General_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM General Showcasing Continuous Automotive Innovation with All-New HUMVEE NXT 360 at IDEX 2021 SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading light tactical vehicle manufacturer, AM General, will participate in the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) show held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre February …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Lundin Mining Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
Lundin Mining Confirms 50% Increase in Cash Dividend
BAT accelerates its enterprise transformation towards A Better Tomorrow
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Concordia Maritime expects a stronger tanker market from summer onwards
Valmet delivers all main process islands and automation for Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill in ...
Dole Launches Sunshine For All Fund Fueling Innovation To Close The Gaps On Good Nutrition
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods