 

Romeo Power Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Ecellix to Improve Cell Technology

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, and Ecellix Inc., developer of eCell micro-porous silicon anode battery materials intended to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries, announced today they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the development, validation and launch of next-generation battery technology.

The strategic partnership will combine Ecellix’s groundbreaking, ultra-high capacity eCell technology with Romeo Power’s proven battery packs, modules and battery management system to create advanced electrification solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. The parties are collaborating in order to jointly develop battery technology with market-leading range, faster charge times, maximized uptime and increased profit per mile.

The combination of Ecellix’s high energy density materials, and Romeo Power’s advanced truck battery architecture, has the opportunity to reduce the weight of a 1 MWh battery pack by up to 9,900 pounds. This is equivalent to reducing the weight of a battery-electric Class 8 truck by up to 25%, therefore exceeding 660 miles of range on a single charge.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Ecellix. Their battery material technology is impressive, adding up to 50% more energy to current generation lithium-ion batteries,” said Lionel Selwood, Jr., CEO of Romeo Power. “Together, we can accelerate the clean energy movement and offer tiered products to meet and exceed our customers’ requirements at every level.”

“Romeo Power is a proven market leader representing more than half of North America’s Class 8 market,” said Jerry Schwartz, Ecellix’s CEO. “We look forward to working together to develop and implement our best-of-class silicon anode materials technologies to innovate electrification solutions for the industrial transportation sector and beyond.”

Romeo Power and Ecellix will collaborate on eCell technology qualification, value chain partnership development and implementing eCell into Romeo Power’s battery packs and modules. The companies will determine eCell performance based on application requirements, design reliability and using life cycle maximization. Once validated, Romeo Power customers could directly benefit from performance enhancements, such as extended range, lower total cost of ownership and extended battery life.

To learn more about Ecellix and eCell technology, click here.

About Romeo Power, Inc.
 Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit www.romeopower.com.

About Ecellix Inc.
 Ecellix is the developer of proprietary swell-tolerant micro-porous silicon carbon anode materials produced with commodity precursor materials at favorable production costs. eCell materials are intended to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries, enabling a 30-50% increase in overall Li-ion battery energy capacity and significant benefits in reduced weight and volume, enabling battery manufacturers to produce batteries with higher retention capacity and energy density while lowering manufacturing costs on shorter production times.



