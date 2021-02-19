Safe, Thrilling, Outdoor Fun for the Whole Family at Six Flags Parks in 2021

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation , the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, is preparing to open all of its theme parks and waterparks and welcome guests back for the 2021 season. The company is celebrating its 60 th anniversary season with safety at the forefront and an impressive list of record-breaking roller coasters, thrilling rides and water attractions, innovative special events, and tasty, new culinary offerings.

“Our guests and team members are ready for the return of fun and signature Six Flags thrills in 2021,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber. “Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely, and entertained millions of guests in adherence to government, and CDC health guidelines at 21 of our 26 parks. We offered a local and outdoor entertainment venue spanning dozens to hundreds of acres where families and friends could safely spend time together. We kept our guests and team members safe by requiring masks to be worn in the parks, providing contactless temperature and security screenings, enhancing our cleaning and sanitization measures, and closely monitoring attendance throughout operating hours in order to maintain proper social distancing. Now we are hiring and preparing to reopen every Six Flags park in our system as we continue to work with state and government officials to set firm reopening dates for our parks in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mexico City, and Canada.”

Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Virtual Hiring Fairs

As one of the largest seasonal employers in the country, Six Flags is currently hiring thousands of team members for the 2021 season. The safety of park guests and employees is always the company’s top priority, and applicants may now apply for jobs in a completely virtual and contact-free environment. Applications may be completed online and interviews and training will all be done virtually; onboarding is contact-free.

Named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by The National Association for Business Resources for five years in a row, Six Flags offers a wide variety of positions in a fun, fast-paced environment, along with paid internships for students. The company offers a myriad of benefits for team members including advancement opportunities, educational scholarships, reward and recognition programs, free park admission, and much more.

Extensive Safety Measures

Six Flags’ comprehensive reopening plan, which the company developed in consultation with epidemiologists, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols. The plan sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols.

New Park Offerings and Opening Dates

For the 2021 season, the company is unveiling an unparalleled roster of exciting new offerings in a safe, outdoor environment.

Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, kicked off the park’s 60th Anniversary season in 2021 with the introduction of the Fire & Ice Winter Festival that runs weekends through February 28. As temperatures warm up, the park will be open for Spring Break with daily operation March 12-21. New, live entertainment, a Hollywood Car Show experience, and more than 40 rides and attractions highlight this year’s Spring Break. The park invites guests to celebrate all year long and enjoy a number of new festivals and special events to commemorate its monumental Diamond Anniversary Season.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the Thrill Capital of South Texas, is open weekends and is debuting Dare Devil Dive Flying Machines, the world’s tallest ride-of-its-kind February 27. Guests will experience the thrills and sensations of weightlessness through aerial banks, loops and dives, all while seated in a retro, four-seater steampunk flying machine. The park is also hosting its biggest Mardi Gras Festival ever with live entertainment throughout the park, pop-up cavalcades, and new culinary offerings like the fan favorite crawfish boil. The good times continue to roll through February 28.

Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, will open to the public on March 27. The park will shatter three world records when it debuts a coaster of legendary proportions this summer—the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail coaster. Jersey Devil Coaster will tower 13 stories and reach speeds up to 58-miles-per-hour as riders soar through the dark and foreboding woods along 3,000 feet of imposing track. Inspired by infamous New Jersey folklore, the fiendish coaster will feature five intense elements including three dramatic inversions.

Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, the world’s largest drive-thru outside of Africa, will open March 20 and offer a contact-free, self-guided animal experience. Guests can learn about 1,200 animals from around the globe by streaming a custom audio tour along their 4.5 mile journey. Most animals are free roaming and can walk right up to the guests’ vehicles. The 350-acre wildlife preserve will debut a plethora of baby animals, including bison calves, Asian water buffalo, and kangaroo joeys. The park will expand its Academic Adventures educational series with the introduction of Cyber Safari, a new, online animal education program.

Six Flags Over Georgia, the Thrill Capital of the South, will open March 6. In 2021, the park will unveil a new twist on the world’s first triple looping coaster with the new The Riddler Mindbender. The coaster will feature a sleek new look and new roller coaster trains through a seven-story drop, multiple upside-down loops, and reach speeds of 50-miles-per-hour. The Riddler Mindbender opens in the spring.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” will open and reintroduce guests to the world’s first racing launch coaster—West Coast Racers. Unlike traditional coasters, this marvel features two side-by-side tracks with four individual high-speed launches. A highlight of the ride is an immersive real time “pit stop” designed and produced by world famous West Coast Customs. Six Flags Magic Mountain is in preparation mode and looks forward to reopening with a full complement of its world-class coasters in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Launching February 28 through March 13 is an innovative new drive-thru event—Cruis’n the Park Car Show. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will include more than 100 of the world’s best automotive displays from muscle cars and hot rods to low riders and mini trucks. Themed music and entertainment will be integrated throughout each section and the 30-minute cruise through the park will be narrated by Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO of West Coast Customs.

Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, is preparing to open to the public on April 24. Hurricane Harbor Chicago will open on May 29 and the world-record breaking water coaster, Tsunami Surge will make its debut this summer. Towering an incredible 86 feet in height, this innovative water coaster will be the tallest-of-its-kind in the world. Riders will reach a top speed of 28 miles-per-hour over 950 feet of enclosed tunnels and open-air slides with three gravity-defying blasts and five breathtaking drops. Tsunami Surge will also feature AquaLucent technology, giving riders the sensation of traveling at the speed of light as brilliant colors and dreamlike imagery heighten the ride experience.

Six Flags Mexico, the undisputed Thrill Capital of Latin America, is making preparations to open to the public in the spring, pending government guidelines. For the 2021 season, the park will welcome guests with the exciting thrill ride—CraZanity—the world’s tallest pendulum ride featuring a record height of more than 50 meters, and reaching speeds over 120 kilometers per hour as it whips back and forth, and higher and higher, to give riders an amazing view of the world all around them. A new candy store, Coaster Candy, will delight the palates of guests of all ages.

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York State, is now open with the all-new Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular. Guests experience a high-energy soundtrack set to a full spectrum of laser lights and special effects from the comfort of their own cars. The park will reopen on May 21 with its signature collection of thrilling rides and attractions, along with extensive safety and security measures including quick and contactless security and temperature checks for guests and team members. Convenient mobile ordering will also be available at many locations. The park is converting to a cash to a card kiosk system, accepting only Mobile and Card Payments to further enhance the safety of guests and team members.

Six Flags Great Escape Resort, New York’s Most Thrilling Resort Property is entertaining and welcoming Lodge guests with Snowed Inn, offering socially distanced live entertainment, family activities, and specialty food and drinks. The Great Escape theme park will reopen to the public on May 1 with comprehensive health and safety procedures. The park will introduce a thrilling new attraction this season, Adirondack Outlaw. This high-flying ride will have guests catching maximum airtime and experiencing 360-degree rotations of heart-pounding excitement. This rebellious ride swings 16 stories high, offering spectacular views of the Lake George region.

La Ronde, Quebec’s leading destination for thrills and family fun, is making plans to reopen this spring, pending government recommendations. The 2021 season will feature the park’s thrilling collection of roller coasters, rides, and attractions along with special events and new culinary offerings.

Six Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, is preparing to reopen to the public this spring pending Massachusetts reopening guidance. The park is planning to introduce its latest thrill ride, the all-new Supergirl Sky Flyer. Guests will take an adrenaline-charged flight on Supergirl Sky Flyer as they soar nearly seven stories through the sky in open-air vehicles. Drawing on DC Super Hero Supergirl’s powers of stamina and strength, thrill-seekers spin and tilt at maximum speeds while suspended from the massive whirling wheel. The giant disc is raised as riders are launched into a high-speed spin, feet dangling…round and round…higher and higher. Supergirl will be located next to the park’s top-ranked coaster, Superman The Ride in the DC Universe section.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, is currently open weekends with a walk-through event, The Marine World Experience, now featuring the return of the park’s favorite walruses, Uquq and Pakak. Renaissance Days is an all-new special event that transports guests back to the Renaissance Era through wondrous characters, colorful costumes, delicious hearty foods, period shops, and fanciful décor. In April, the park will help guests celebrate Spring Break with all-new activities and fun photo opportunities. The park is preparing to transition to full operation with its complement of thrilling roller coasters, rides, and attractions in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Six Flags St. Louis, the Gateway to Thrills, is celebrating 50 years of fun and entertainment. The park will open for the 2021 season on March 20 with Spring Break, featuring a socially distanced entertainment zone with a deejay, dancing, games, specialty foods, and photo spots. The park will be all decked out for its 50th Anniversary Celebration June 5 through July 24 to include special events, shows, and historic displays.

Six Flags America, DC’s Thrill Capital, will open for its longest season ever on March 6. Later this spring, the park will debut its newest attraction, Harley Quinn Spinsanity. The oversized giant pendulum ride, named after DC super villain Harley Quinn, promises to deliver epic, high-flying excitement as it spins and swings to breathtaking heights. The towering, swinging, giant disc will reach speeds up to 70-miles-per-hour as it whips back and forth, going higher and higher while constantly spinning, giving guests an exhilarating riding experience.

Frontier City, Oklahoma’s leading destination for thrills and family entertainment and the first theme park in the US to open in 2020, is making plans to reopen on March 13. All new trains will take riders on an unforgettable journey of tight turns and zero Gs as the classic wooden coaster Wildcat gets outfitted for wild, new fun. The 2021 season will also include the park’s full lineup of thrilling roller coasters, rides, and attractions along with unique, special events for the whole family to enjoy.

Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec, Latin America’s most thrilling waterpark, will reopen to the public on February 27. New for 2021, Cowabunga Burger featuring a wide selection of specialty burgers. The park will also debut a brand-new swim-up bar, Laguna Beach Bar, the perfect place to cool off and enjoy a refreshing beverage in this tropical paradise. The park is home to 14 thrilling water slides including the visually stunning and intense racing slide, King Cobra. The slide’s unique configuration enables two tubes to race through a circular path with dynamic twists, turns, and surprises, snaking through both enclosed and open sections of the slide. Thrill-seekers will also enjoy Hurricane Bay, the largest wave pool in Latin America and Adventure River, with more than 600 feet of winding, water fun. For younger guests, Splash Island offers hours of interactive, water park fun.

Hurricane Harbor Rockford will open on May 29. The park will be debuting its new thrilling attraction this season—Tidal Wave. As the only tailspin waterslide in the Midwest, this uniquely designed waterslide will send riders through a limitless wave as they descend from 43 feet above the ground, reaching speeds of 15-miles-per-hour through twists and turns. The thrill slide will feature new AquaLucent technology, adding another level of excitement as the dark twists and turns light up in dazzling, full-color patterns.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is opening to the public on March 13 and the thrill is calling at the Largest Waterpark in Arizona, with its largest expansion in years. The exciting, new Paradise Island will feature a 12,000 square foot activity pool, plus a new dining facility. Guests will keep cool and enjoy plenty of fun in the sun with a new water volleyball area and a unique water basketball court. The addition will also include more shade, lounge seating, restrooms, and new culinary options.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington, the Largest Waterpark in North Texas, opens on May 1 and will debut an all-new slide complex—Bonzai Pipeline, this summer. Guests can choose their thrill on one of three body slides that will twist, drop, and splash down a four-story tower for an exciting and refreshing ride. Open May through September, Hurricane Harbor Arlington is the coolest way to beat the heat.

Six Flags White Water Atlanta, the Southeast’s Most Thrilling Waterpark, opens May 8. Featuring more than 24 world-class attractions like Dive Bomber and Wahoo Racer, the thrill is calling guests of all ages to experience one of the nation’s top waterparks.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, Houston’s Largest Waterpark, opens to the general public on May 1. Featuring over 40 slides and water attractions, including the new Wahoo Wave. This six-story slide complex takes riders 30 feet down, then sweeps them back up into the ride’s signature feature: a massive water wall. Guests will also enjoy new double-decker cabanas that offer breathtaking views of the park’s new Caribbean theme.

White Water Bay will become Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City when the park opens to the public on May 22. The Largest Waterpark in Oklahoma is also debuting an exhilarating, new high-speed racing complex—Wahoo Racer—a multi-lane water complex that gives riders two uniquely different experiences. The park will also receive numerous upgrades to include bright, tropical theming throughout.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey, one of the Northeast’s largest waterparks, will open for the 2021 season May 15. This tropically-themed oasis will offer cool refreshment for the entire family with more than 20 high-speed thrill slides, a half-mile lazy river, two massive pools, and two interactive kids’ areas.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Los Angeles, a tropically-themed waterpark, located right next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, looks forward to reopening in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The park will be ready to welcome guests with 30 exhilarating slides like the 40-miles-per-hour, six-story drop on Bonzai Pipelines. Dozens of cool adventures, including the Forgotten Sea Wave Pool, the Lazy River Cruise, and Tornado offer the best way to beat the summer heat and provide a day soaked in fun for all ages.

Hurricane Harbor Concord is making plans to reopen in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Along with the return of more than 22 world-class slides and attractions, Northern California’s Most Thrilling Waterpark looks forward to bringing back the ever popular Summer Night Slides event with music and special food options on select days this summer.

One-Day Tickets and Season Passes

Six Flags will celebrate the reopening of its parks by welcoming guests back with the best Daily Ticket and Season Pass prices in years. A Season Pass pays for itself in just two visits and a Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of a Season Pass plus special Membership perks for an affordable monthly price. Members receive a wide range of valuable benefits such as parking on every visit, admission to all Six Flags parks, savings off almost all food and merchandise, Membership Appreciation Days, and other exclusive bonuses. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s loyalty program, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

