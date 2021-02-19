Imara to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, from 1:40-2:10 p.m. ET.

