Passage Bio Appoints Maxine Gowen, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

“We are immensely excited to have Maxine join our board of directors,” said Dr. Bruce Goldsmith, president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “Her public company leadership and deep clinical development expertise will provide tremendous support to Passage Bio as we transition to a clinical development organization in the first half of 2021.”

Tadataka Yamada, M.D., chairman of the Passage Bio board of directors and company co- founder, added: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Gowen to the board of directors of Passage Bio. Her extensive board and leadership experience in both large and small innovative pharmaceutical and biotech companies will be beneficial as Passage Bio continues its growth trajectory. We look forward to working with and benefiting from the experience and expertise of Dr. Gowen.”

Dr. Gowen was the founding president and chief executive officer of Trevena, Inc. from 2007 to October 2018, and has served as a member of Trevena’s board of directors since 2008. Dr. Gowen previously held a variety of leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, GSK, over a period of 15 years. As senior vice president for GSK’s Center of Excellence for Drug Discovery, she developed an innovative new approach to externalizing drug discovery. She also currently serves on the boards of directors for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. In addition, Dr. Gowen serves on the private company boards of directors of Tamuro Bio and Panorama Therapeutics, Inc., as well as the board of directors of Life Sciences Pennsylvania, an industry organization. Dr. Gowen graduated with a B.Sc. in biochemistry from the University of Bristol, U.K., received a Ph.D. in cell biology from the University of Sheffield, U.K., and received an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.