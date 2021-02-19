 

Red White & Bloom’s Platinum Gets Nod for Launch in Arizona

- Platinum Vape products are sold in California, Michigan and Oklahoma and will be arriving in Arizona and Illinois in 20211-

- Once launched, Platinum will be available in 5 of the top 10 states in the US by cannabis revenue with sales in 2020 exceeding $7.6B2-

- Platinum adds two more awards to their trophy case, including THC gummies and chocolates categories -

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Platinum Vape, (“Platinum” or “PV”) has been notified by its local MSO partner that it has received regulatory approval for PV to proceed with its planned expansion in Arizona.

Brad Rogers CEO & Chairman of RWB commented, “We can’t wait to get this horse out of the gate and make Platinum a household name in this enormous market. As cannabis commoditizes, brands will ultimately endure and thrive in the long-term. It is our intention to methodically launch Platinum in more and more markets as strategic opportunities present themselves, while growing and solidifying our vertical cannabis business in the Midwest.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a464c89-7f55-494b ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Company’s profile on SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.

The initial launch will include a strategic selection of Platinum’s popular vape products including Indica, sativa, hybrid, and various CBD:THC ratio cartridges into 16 Arizona dispensaries. Platinum is an award winning company that offers a wide range of both THC and CBD based products across the highest consumption products and line extensions. The portfolio boasts Vapes, Darts, Gummies, Chocolates as well as premium cannabis flower. Although most frequently recognized as a leading vape supplier, PV has expanded the portfolio and is quickly gaining recognition, having recently won a Thrillist best of 2020 Edible award for its Baked Apple Pie Gummies and a Farmers Cup 2nd place award for its Raspberry Cheesecake Chocolate Bar. PV continues to expand its award winning portfolio as it looks to also expand its availability in the US.

