 

Immunocore’s tebentafusp granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma from FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Submission of a Biologic License Application to FDA planned for Q3 2021

OXFORDSHIRE, England and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunocore (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to tebentafusp (IMCgp100) for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).

Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore, said: “We are delighted that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tebentafusp based on the survival benefit from our Phase 3 clinical trial announced in November 2020. There is an urgent need for an approved treatment for this rare and aggressive form of melanoma and we look forward to continuing to work with regulators to bring tebentafusp to patients as quickly as possible.”

In an initial pre-planned interim analysis of a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial (IMCgp100-202) in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies, tebentafusp demonstrated superior overall survival (OS) benefit as a monotherapy. The primary endpoint was achieved when the OS Hazard Ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favored tebentafusp, HR=0.51 (95% CI: 0.36, 0.71); p< 0.0001, over investigator’s choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is a process designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically significant endpoint(s).

Tebentafusp has also been granted Fast Track Designation and orphan drug designation from the FDA for uveal melanoma and Promising Innovative Medicine designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme. Immunocore will be working with the FDA to facilitate submission of a BLA for tebentafusp. If approved, Immunocore believes tebentafusp would be the first new therapy for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma in 40 years.

