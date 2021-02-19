 

LGI Homes Introduces a New Community North of Sacramento, The Arbors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Brand-New Floor Plan Designs for Sale in Charming New Sacramento-Area Community

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of their newest community in the Sacramento, California market, The Arbors. This premier community offers homebuyers the opportunity to own a brand-new home in an exceptional location north of the city center, near impressive entertainment venues and outdoor recreation.

LGI Homes will unveil three brand-new floor plan designs in this community ranging in size from 1,213 square feet to just over 1,800 square feet. These homes will include one- and two-story plans with up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Every LGI home at The Arbors has been thoughtfully designed with a spacious open layout, a chef-inspired kitchen, an attached two-car garage and designer-selected upgrades, included at no additional cost. Outfitted with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome package, homes in this community will come with a host of impressive upgrades. Just in the kitchen, homeowners enjoy a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool appliances, glimmering granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxury vinyl-plank flooring and recessed LED lighting. Throughout the home, homeowners will find a programmable thermostat, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and more.

Located just over a mile from the freeway near Yuba City, California, homeowners at The Arbors are situated near incredible amenities, entertainment venues, major employers and everyday conveniences. Just minutes from the community, residents can enjoy the fun and entertainment offered at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino or Toyota Amphitheatre. Additionally, whether you enjoy hiking, biking, camping or fishing, the surrounding mountain ranges offer a myriad of incredible outdoor recreation opportunities.

Home prices in this community start in the low-$300s and quick move-in opportunities are available. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (800) 883-1573 ext 587 or visit LGIHomes.com/The Arbors. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, The Arbors information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ae89a3d-95fa-482f ....




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Introduces a New Community North of Sacramento, The Arbors Brand-New Floor Plan Designs for Sale in Charming New Sacramento-Area CommunitySACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of their newest community in the Sacramento, California …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
Pacific Biosciences Sequel II Systems Deployed to Scale-Up Global Viral Surveillance Initiatives ...
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports January 2021 Home Closings
21.01.21
LGI Homes Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast