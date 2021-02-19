Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) Conference

The Decibel team will have a total of eight podium and poster presentations during this year’s meeting. Several presentations will focus on DB-OTO, Decibel’s investigational gene therapy being developed to restore hearing in children with a deficiency in the otoferlin gene, and DB-ATO, a regenerative gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy, or BVP, by regenerating lost hair cells within the vestibule.

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, announced today that it will present findings from its drug discovery and development programs at the 44 th Annual MidWinter Meeting of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO), which will be held virtually February 20–24, 2021.

Podium Presentations

Podium 18.3 | Promoter Control Optimizes AAV-ATOH1 Gene Therapy for Vestibular Hair Cell Regeneration

Presenter: Tian Yang, Ph.D.

Session Title: Regeneration of Hair Cells & Synapses

Date & Time: Monday, February 22, 3:30–3:45 p.m. ET

Podium 25.2 | Development of an AAV-Based Gene Therapy for Children with Congenital Hearing Loss Due to Otoferlin Deficiency (DB-OTO)

Presenter: Adam Palermo, Ph.D.

Session Title: Inner Ear Therapeutics

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23, 3:15–3:30 p.m. ET

Podium 25.3 | Mechanisms of Promoter-Driven AAV Toxicity in the Ear

Presenter: Gabriela Pregernig, Ph.D.

Session Title: Inner Ear Therapeutics

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23, 3:30–3:45 p.m. ET

Podium 25.4 | Safely Delivering Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors to the Ear for Therapeutics

Presenter: Peter Weber, MBA, M.D.

Session Title: Inner Ear Therapeutics

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23, 3:45–4:00 p.m. ET

Poster Presentations

SU97 | Leveraging single cell genomics with tissue culture to identify and screen targets for vestibular regeneration

M117 | Gentamicin-Induced Models of Vestibular Dysfunction in Mice for Evaluating Therapeutic Potential of Vestibular Hair Cell Regeneration

T96 | Transcriptional comparison of AAV-Atoh1 and AAV-Atoh1/Pou4f3/Gfi1 regenerated hair cells in the neonatal mouse cochlea

W78 | Inner Ear Tropism of Natural and Engineered AAV Serotypes in Non-Human Primate Enables Therapeutic Targeting of a Diverse Set of Cochlear Cell Types

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

