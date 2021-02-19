 

Arcadis publishes its 2020 Annual Integrated Report

Amsterdam, 19 February 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy company for natural and built assets, today published its Annual Integrated Report 2020. The report can be downloaded at: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/publications-presentations ...

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy company for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

