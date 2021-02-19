AVANCE - Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter, 2020
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2020:
Dividend amount: $0.11
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 3 March, 2021
Ex-date: 4 March, 2021
Record date: 5 March, 2021
Payment date: On or about 19 March, 2021
Date of approval: 18 February, 2021
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
