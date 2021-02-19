AVANCE - Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.02.2021, 13:00 | 44 | 0 | 0 19.02.2021, 13:00 | Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2020:

Dividend amount: $0.11 Declared currency: USD Last day including right: 3 March, 2021 Ex-date: 4 March, 2021 Record date: 5 March, 2021 Payment date: On or about 19 March, 2021 Date of approval: 18 February, 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Avance Gas Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer