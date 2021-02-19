Avance Gas Holding Ltd – Q4 2020 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) for the fourth quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 19 February 2021 at 14:00 CET.



Attend by webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vi53va5s





Attend by conference call:



UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928 338

US: +1 646 741 3167

Norway: +47 21 56 30 15

Confirmation code: 8189126





For further queries, please contact:



Ben Martin, CCO

Tel: +41 77 526 47 28

Email: ben.martin@avancegas.com



Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com



ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com/)



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment