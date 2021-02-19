Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



Virtual SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Prerecorded Fireside Chat Available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after each conference.