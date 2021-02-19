 

Precision Announces 3-Year Pre-clinical Study Results Showing Long-term Durability and Safety of ARCUS In Vivo Gene Editing to Cut LDL Cholesterol Levels in Nonhuman Primates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 13:00  |  59   |   |   

Study Led by Gene Therapy Program at the University of Pennsylvania Published in Molecular Therapy

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced the publication of a paper in Molecular Therapy describing three-year follow-up data showing long-term stable reduction of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels in nonhuman primates (NHPs) following in vivo gene editing of the PCSK9 gene with its proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform.

The study, “Long-term Stable Reduction of Low-density Lipoprotein in Nonhuman Primates Following In Vivo Genome Editing of PCSK9” was published online in Molecular Therapy and was led by James M. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of Medicine and director of the Penn Gene Therapy Program and the Penn Orphan Disease Center, and Lili Wang, Ph.D., a research director in the Penn Gene Therapy Program and research associate professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Building on the work we previously published in Nature Biotechnology in 2018, which was the first demonstrated use of any gene editing technology to create a clinically relevant reduction of gene expression of the PCSK9 protein in nonhuman primates, these latest pre-clinical results showed that targeted in vivo gene disruption with ARCUS has had a lasting therapeutic effect after a single dose, and provide pivotal data for safety considerations that support advancement towards clinical translation,” said Dr. Wilson. “These results not only contribute to the growing evidence of gene editing for potential therapeutic use, but specifically showed that ARCUS nuclease gene editing could be a very promising new approach leading to treatments for heart disease patients that do not tolerate commonly used PCSK9 inhibitors.”

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania delivered a gene encoding an ARCUS nuclease by adeno-associated virus (AAV) to inactivate the PCSK9 gene and inhibit protein expression, which would normally prevent receptors from removing excess LDL (or “bad” cholesterol) in the liver. NHPs have been monitored for more than three years and have continued to show a sustained reduction in LDL cholesterol levels while maintaining stable gene editing without any obvious adverse effects. After the one-time vector administration more than three years ago, NHPs treated with ARCUS have experienced stable reductions of up to 85% in PCSK9 protein levels and a 56% reduction of LDL cholesterol levels.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precision Announces 3-Year Pre-clinical Study Results Showing Long-term Durability and Safety of ARCUS In Vivo Gene Editing to Cut LDL Cholesterol Levels in Nonhuman Primates Study Led by Gene Therapy Program at the University of Pennsylvania Published in Molecular TherapyDURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
Pacific Biosciences Sequel II Systems Deployed to Scale-Up Global Viral Surveillance Initiatives ...
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Precision BioSciences to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day
25.01.21
Precision BioSciences Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering PBCAR19B, a Stealth Cell, CD19 Allogeneic CAR T Candidate for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
7
Precision BioSciences (DTIL) - Genome Editing