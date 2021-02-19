ImmunoPrecise Announces Data from Preclinical Study of TATX-03 PolyTope Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Candidate Against COVID-19

The results of the preclinical study demonstrated the potential of IPA’s TATX-03 antibody cocktail to provide strong anti-viral effects against SARS-CoV-2 in both prophylactic (preventative) and treatment settings. IPA’s TATX-03 cocktail is designed with the goal of being both protective and curative for COVID-19 disease. In addition, by incorporating multiple antibodies that recognize different, non-overlapping epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, IPA’s TATX-03 antibody cocktail has the potential to prevent mutational escape, the process by which a virus, through mutation, may render vaccines less efficacious.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX Venture: IPA) announced preliminary, preclinical data in hamsters of IPA’s proprietary TATX-03 PolyTope antibody cocktail program against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. In a preclinical study using a SARS-CoV-2 hamster model, treatment with IPA’s TATX-03 resulted in complete clearance of detectable replication-competent virus from the lungs and throat of SARS-CoV-2 infected animals.

TATX-03 was 100% efficacious in the preclinical hamster model in treating SARS-CoV-2 infection in a therapeutic setting. IPA’s TATX-03 PolyTope antibody cocktail was administered as a single dose to hamsters that had been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 variant. The study showed that IPA’s antibody cocktail cleared the lungs of detectable replication-competent virus in 100% of the SARS-CoV-2 infected hamsters by day 4 post-infection. Furthermore, the study showed undetectable levels of virus titer in the throat of 100% of the infected hamsters 3 days after virus infection.

TATX-03 protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection in a prophylactic setting. Administration of a single dose of IPA’s TATX-03 PolyTope antibody cocktail twenty-four hours prior to infecting hamsters with a SARS-CoV-2 variant resulted in the reduction of replication-competent virus titer to undetectable levels in the lungs of four out of five hamsters by day 4, with the remaining animal showing virus levels barely above the lowest level of detection.

Mutagenic escape risk reduction by IPA’s PolyTope approach.

In developing IPA’s TATX-03, the Company enrolled their PolyTope approach to facilitate cocktail formation of antibodies that recognize non-overlapping SARS-CoV-2 spike protein epitopes to improve the potential of its product to remain effective despite multiple mutations of the virus. As treatment efficacy is not solely dependent on one antibody, a combination therapy is expected to be efficacious even if one of the components would be affected by a particular virus mutation. In addition, the plug-and-play character of IPA’s PolyTope approach is anticipated to allow quick adaptation of treatment formulations, if required, leveraging their diversified lead antibody pool containing multiple antibody alternatives to each epitope represented in the cocktail. While extensive mutant analysis is ongoing, IPA has confirmed that interaction of two out of three tested antibodies from the TATX-03 cocktail with the S. African (B.1.351) and UK (B.1.1.7) SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants is not compromised (the fourth was not prioritized for testing as, based on computational analysis, it was deemed unlikely to be impacted by the mutations). Twenty-seven extensively characterized, potently neutralizing lead candidate antibodies will be analyzed to generate full interaction profiles against seventeen different SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the S. African, Brazilian, UK and more prevalent single substitution mutants SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants. Data are expected to be available early March.