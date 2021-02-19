DTE energy reports significant progress toward completing spin-off of its midstream business, DT Midstream

Zero carbon goal announced

Named DT Midstream leadership team to lead company post-close

DETROIT, Feb. 19, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today reported it has made significant progress on its plan to spin off its non-utility natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering business into a new stand-alone independent, publicly traded company, to be named DT Midstream and headquartered in Detroit, Mich. The separation is expected to benefit both DTE Energy and DT Midstream, including by unlocking significant shareholder value and positioning each business to best serve the interests of their respective stakeholders.

DTE Energy has commenced the Form 10 registration process with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and remains on track to complete the spin-off of DT Midstream by mid-year 2021 [subject to final approval by the Company’s Board of Directors, a Form 10 registration statement being declared effective by the SEC, regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other conditions]. Under the separation plan, DTE Energy shareholders will retain their shares of DTE Energy stock and receive a pro-rata dividend of shares of DT Midstream stock. The separation transaction is expected to be tax-free to DTE Energy and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

As previously announced, following the spin-off DTE Energy will be a predominantly pure-play regulated electric and natural gas utility with superior earnings growth, a strong capital investment plan and a proven record of cost management. DT Midstream will be a premier natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider with significant growth and value creation opportunities as a standalone, publicly traded company. The separation transaction is not expected to have any adverse impact on DTE Energy’s utility operations, customers or customer rates.

Midstream’s zero carbon goal announced

In January, DTE’s Midstream business announced its goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; achieving 30% of this carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. This goal ensures that DT Midstream will be a leader in its sector, and underscores that the new company will be committed to operating responsibly and sustainably.