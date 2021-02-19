Director/PDMR Shareholding

Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Company was today notified that on 19 February 2021, Ray O’Toole, Chairman, purchased ordinary shares of 125/228th pence in the Company pursuant to an ongoing trading agreement. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.