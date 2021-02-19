 

Karolinska Development’s Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

STOCKHOLM, SVERIGE – February 19, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (publ) (“Karolinska Development” or the “Company”) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on February 19, 2021. Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus and the authorities’ regulations/advice on avoiding public gatherings, the Extraordinary General Meeting was conducted only through postal voting and thus without physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties. The following resolutions were passed by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors and directors: it was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, to elect Anna Lefevre Skjöldebrand and Ben Toogood as new directors, and to elect Björn Cochlovius as new chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding principles for remuneration to executive management: it was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding principles for remuneration to executive management. 

Complete information regarding each resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be found on www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The Company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment




