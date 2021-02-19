Karolinska Development’s Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors and directors: it was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, to elect Anna Lefevre Skjöldebrand and Ben Toogood as new directors, and to elect Björn Cochlovius as new chairman of the Board of Directors.

STOCKHOLM, SVERIGE – February 19, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (publ) (“Karolinska Development” or the “Company”) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on February 19, 2021. Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus and the authorities’ regulations/advice on avoiding public gatherings, the Extraordinary General Meeting was conducted only through postal voting and thus without physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties. The following resolutions were passed by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting:

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding principles for remuneration to executive management: it was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding principles for remuneration to executive management.

Complete information regarding each resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be found on www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

